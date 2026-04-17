New Texas LB Darius Snow Has Unique Connection With Dia Bell

The Texas Longhorns made some more noise in the transfer portal Thursday afternoon, persuading linebacker Darius Snow to come down to Austin from the Michigan State Spartans.

Snow, a native of Frisco, returns to the Lone Star State as the fourth linebacker to join the Burnt Orange, and will be taking part in his seventh college football season in 2026 after totaling 161 tackles in 47 games in Lansing.

As productive as he's been on the gridiron, there's one thing about the defender that might surprise Texas Longhorns fans, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the game of football.

Darius Snow's Connection to Dia Bell is Two Decades in the Making

Michigan State Spartans safety Darius Snow (23) celebrates a fumble recovery. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2001 Philadelphia 76ers that opposed the Los Angeles Lakers in that year's NBA Finals featured NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, who was awarded NBA MVP that season, but the team also featured point guard Eric Snow and shooting guard Raja Bell.

Their sons? Darius Snow and Dia Bell, the new linebacker and highly-recruited quarterback, respectively, for the Texas Longhorns.

Darius Snow's dad Eric Snow was teammates with current Longhorn QB @DiaBell3QB1's dad @Bell19Raja in Philadelphia with the @sixers played in the 2001 #NBAFinals https://t.co/ePmL6DryB0 pic.twitter.com/Cxb7uz5oN1 — Chris Bennett (CB) (@chrisgb002000) April 16, 2026

Despite play from "AI" and the two guards, as well as another Hall of Famer in Dikembe Mutombo, the Sixers fell to a Lakers squad headed by another legendary Hall of Fame tandem in Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in five games.

With Snow joining the Horns, he is the second player from Michigan State to transfer to the Longhorns during the offseason, joining tight end Michael Masunas after stints in Lansing.

Bell, a four-star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale, FL, will make his long-awaited debut with the team in the 2026 season, though he will likely start as a backup to Arch Manning in order to build some experience first.

According to 247Sports, Bell is the 38th-ranked player in the entire 2026 class, the fifth-ranked quarterback, and fourth-ranked player in the state of Florida.

247's scouting director Andrew Ivins described Bell as a "smooth passer with a good natural feel for the position that can be a difference-maker on Saturdays and then Sundays if he keeps on progressing," and likened his playing style to that of Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore.

The two Longhorns will be on the sidelines for the Texas season opener, taking place on September 5 against the Texas State Bobcats inside of DKR.

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