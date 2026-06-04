Steve Sarkisian Raves About Arch Manning's Confidence Heading Into 2026 Season

The 2026 Texas Longhorns football season feels like one of the more anticipated seasons in program history. A College Football Playoff berth is there if the Longhorns can take care of business, but for the start of the season, it's a moment to erase certain failures from 2025.

The pressure was high coming into last season. Quarterback Arch Manning had so many labels coming into the season that no matter how he played, some in the media would be on the attack. However, 2026 is feeling a lot different for the program and Manning.

Recently, head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with Always College Football host Greg McElroy about what he has seen from Manning leading up to the 2026 season.

“There’s this real sense of confidence that he has not only in himself but a belief in the system, the guys around him, the confidence to lead. This feels like his team,” Sarkisian shared.

Those are some strong comments by the Longhorns' head coach. But also, those are the words you want to hear a coach say about their starting quarterback. Manning dealt with more pressure than arguably any other player in college football history last season. Manning still finished with 3,163 passing yards and 26 touchdowns with just seven interceptions, while leading his team to 10 wins and a bowl win over the Michigan Wolverines.

Time To Show Up

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

It's safe to say that Manning knows the assignment this season. It would also be safe to say that everything the redshirt junior and the team went through last season will make them a better team this year.

These next three months will zoom by, and soon, fans will get to see the Manning that was sold to everyone since the moment he signed with the Longhorns.

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