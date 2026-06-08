How New Texas Longhorns WR Commit Fits Into The Offense

The Texas Longhorns just added their 11th commit from the class of 2027 in three-star wide receiver Briceson Thrower Jr., the No. 54-ranked wide receiver in the nation.

Thrower chose Texas over several other top-tier programs, including in-state rivals Texas A&M and Texas Tech. His commitment marks the emphasis that the Longhorns are putting on their chase of the top wide receiver prospects in the country, hoping to stock the roster with offensive weapons in time for incoming quarterback Dia Bell's first season at the helm

Thrower's addition also centers around Texas' in-state recruiting trail, with several other commits coming from the Lone Star State in a different strategy from previous recruiting periods. Here's a look at what Thrower's role could be in the Longhorns' offense heading into the 2027 season.

Thrower Could Prove To Be A Valuable Endzone Pass-Catcher

BREAKING: Class of 2027 WR Briceson Thrower has Committed to Texas, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 190 WR from Forney, TX chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Ohio State, & Illinois



“Different mindset, different results”https://t.co/mpHOjbPKRv pic.twitter.com/g555hdFTPR — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 7, 2026

Thrower is a native of Forney, Texas outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and as a three-star athlete is one of the more under-the-radar recruits that the Longhorns have sought from the class of 2027.

The 6-foot-4 athlete is a speedy, explosive outside receiver with the potential for game-changing plays as an X-route runner. Thrower joins other pass-catchers, like five-star wide receiver Easton Royal and tight ends Brock William and J.T. Geraci, that the Longhorns hope to retain on their list of commitments come Signing Day in December.

With notable receivers like Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo potentially foregoing the rest of their eligibility in favor of the 2027 NFL Draft this season, this incoming freshman class may find itself playing an increasingly important role on the field. Thrower's capability as a deep threat will be valuable in that effort, especially once he receives some more technical training to steady his hands.

Thrower has explosive speed and agility to go along with his frame, making him a powerful endzone threat with the potential to out-maneuver any cornerback within the SEC. His play will pair nicely with Royal's, who is a versatile threat at any position in the playbook. As long as Royal's commitment to Texas stays solid, the Longhorns are locked in on a new class of wide receivers that will work well with Bell as the young quarterback prepares for his first year as a starter.

The Longhorns are still battling it out on the recruiting trail, especially for more receiver targets to join Thrower and Royal in the locker room. With Thrower's commitment, however, Texas is once again trending upward toward another top-10 freshman class.

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