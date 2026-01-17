Newest Texas Longhorns Transfer Makes Bold Prediction

The Texas Longhorns continue to make headlines this offseason as they gear up for a championship run in 2026.

With expectations only continuing to climb for a Texas team that keeps making additions, players are starting to raise their personal goals as well.

One such player is junior tackle Melvin Siani, who recently put out a bold prediction for himself on X.

Tackle Melvin Siani predicts he will be a first round pick

New Texas Longhorn Melvin Siani, who spent two years at Temple and another at Wake Forest, recently took to X to make a bold prediction for next year.

"God willing, I will be a first round pick!" Siani said.

"God willing, I will be a 1st round pick!" — Melvin Siani (@Msianifootball) January 15, 2026

Siani joined Texas A&M tackle Jonte Newman and Oregon State guard Dylan Sikorski as a part of Texas' offensive line transfer class yesterday.

Siani made nine starts as a redshirt freshman at Temple before transferring to Wake Forest and starting in all 13 games for the Demon Deacons in 2025.

The 6'6 302lb junior received a 73.0 grade from Pro Football Focus last year, good for 12th-best among Atlantic Coast Conference linemen who took at least 200 snaps. The mark is also the highest among offensive linemen currently on Texas' roster sans starting left tackle Trevor Goosby.

The offensive line, led by Siani, paved the way for the ACC's 6th-best run game. He also allowed 0 sacks while leading his offensive line in snaps.

While Siani has had a lot of success, he has yet to really register on the NFL Draft community's radar. Could Texas give him the visibility boost he needs to hear his name called on night one next year?

His first task will be securing a starting spot on Texas' line.

The Longhorns are returning both starting tackles from last year, Goosby and Brandon Baker, and remain in hot pursuit of the No.1 offensive lineman in the portal, Colorado's Jordan Seaton. They also brought in the aforementioned Newman and Sikorski and still retain tackle Andre Cojoe, who was battling Baker for the right tackle spot last offseason before missing the entire year with a knee injury.

Texas does have openings at both guard spots with seniors DJ Campbell and Cole Hutson on the way out. With Sikorski being the only player on the Longhorns' roster who has taken snaps at guard, it is possible Siani could move inside if he loses the battle for right tackle.

If Siani manages to win a starting role along Texas' line, he will have plenty of opportunities to prove to scouts that he is worthy of a first-round selection.