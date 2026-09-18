No. 1 Texas vs. UTSA: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries, and More

The Texas Longhorns own the biggest win of the year after the miracle comeback against the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend, and now are primed to play the last non-conference game of the regular season against the UTSA Roadrunners.

It will be the final tune-up game of the year before the Longhorns' gauntlet of a schedule is faced, and with a win over a common opponent, Texas State, the Roadrunners won't go down without a fight.

Here is how to watch the week three matchup between in-state foes.

How to Watch Texas vs. UTSA

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 1 Texas Longhorns 2-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. UTSA Roadrunners 1-0 (0-0 in American)

No. 1 Texas Longhorns 2-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. UTSA Roadrunners 1-0 (0-0 in American) What: Third game of the season

Third game of the season When: Saturday, September 19, at 7:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 19, at 7:00 p.m. CT Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas) TV/Steaming: SECN+

SECN+ Radio: Longhorns Radio Network

Longhorns Radio Network Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter)

Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Roadrunners had a disappointing season, finishing 7-6, and going 4-4 in conference play.

Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Roadrunners had a disappointing season, finishing 7-6, and going 4-4 in conference play. Series History: The Longhorns are 2-0 in the lone meetings, with the previous ones being in 2022 and 2024.

Meet the Coaches

UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor reacts to a pass interference call while playing against the Tulane Green Wave during the first half at Yulman Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jeff Traylor, UTSA: Traylor has been the head coach of the Roadrunners since 2020 and led the program to its best-ever season in 2021, winning 11 games and the school's first-ever conference championship. He played tight end at SFA from 1986 to 1989.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 50-20 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He previously served as an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.

Matchup Odds Via Draft Kings

Spread: Texas -30.5 (-108), UTSA +30.5 (-112)

Texas -30.5 (-108), UTSA +30.5 (-112) Over/Under: 58.5 (O -105, U -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-GAMBLER .

Injury Report

Since the matchup isn't a conference game, the Longhorns will not release an injury report.

However, tight end Nick Townsend and defensive lineman Justus Terry both suffered injuries in week two, and their availability is in the air regarding the matchup against the Roadrunners.

What to Know About the Roadrunners

The Roadrunners are an intriguing team, and after a disappointing 2025 season, look primed to return to the point the program was just a few years ago. They return 67.7 percent of the offensive production from last season, including quarterback Owen McCown returning to campus.

On defense, they return just 35 percent of the production from last year, which includes turnover throughout the entire depth chart, leaving the defense inexperienced and without proven star talent.

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