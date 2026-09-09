Steve Sarkisian Makes Massive Prediction for Texas vs. Ohio State Audience

Few college football games will allure people like Texas and Ohio State. A matchup between two top-five teams with early-season College Football Playoff implications makes this game one of the biggest draws this year.

Both the Buckeyes and Longhorns have national championship aspirations this season. There will be NFL-caliber talent all over the field, and after a lackluster Week 1 slate, fans will be glued to their screens for this heavyweight matchup.

College football's audience has grown over the years. But how many people will be watching Texas vs. Ohio State?

Steve Sarkisian's Viewership Prediction

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian weighed in on this matchup.

"I bet there's close to 20 million people that watch this game," Sarkisian said. "That's pretty cool when you think about it."

That number would beat last season's 16.6 million average viewers and would bring higher viewership than any regular-season game last year. The all-time record for most viewers during a regular-season game is 22 million, set by Florida State and Notre Dame in 1993.

The Longhorns and Buckeyes could certainly contend for the record. Last year's contest was played at 12 p.m. ET on FOX, but this year's game will receive the primetime window at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

What a Win Would Mean for Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas fell short in the season opener last year. The Longhorns' offense managed seven points as Ohio State's defense overwhelmed quarterback Arch Manning.

With a full year as the starter under his belt, an improved offense around Manning, and home-field advantage, the rematch better suits Texas. A loss wouldn't hurt the Longhorns' CFP journey, but a win would put them on the right path.

Some could chalk this up as another win, but there's more to this game. Texas players may say publicly that this isn't a revenge game, but there must be extra motivation after last year's disappointing result. It's human nature. The Longhorns want to prove they can compete with anyone in the country, and a win would solidify that notion.

Whether 20 million or 5 million people tune in, the stakes remain the same. Texas is extremely talented, and they can prove it against the nation's highest-ranked team. A win would be a warning to the SEC, and a loss would be another episode of the Longhorns coming up short when it matters.

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