3 Storylines To Watch Most in Texas Longhorns Week 3 Matchup vs. UTSA

The Texas Longhorns roll into their final non-conference game of the 2026 season, coming off of one of the biggest wins of Steve Sarkisian's tenure in Austin as the Longhorns knocked off the former No. 1 team in the nation, the Ohio State Buckeyes, in a dramatic comeback win.

Now the Longhorns must shift gears as they prepare for one final test before getting into SEC play. Texas welcomes in another team from the Lone Star State, with the UTSA Roadrunners making the trip from San Antonio to Austin for a matchup on Saturday.

The Longhorns look to iron out any remaining kinks or work through any lingering issues before the start of conference play. Here's a look at three storylines to keep an eye on when the Longhorns take the field against the Roadrunners.

Can Texas Overcome the Big Win Hangover?

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) reacts during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's normal for any team to still be riding high after a big win, and the Longhorns had undeniably the biggest win of the college football season so far after taking down the Buckeyes a week ago in improbable fashion.

However, what the Longhorns need to avoid is the hangover that hits a few of those teams following big wins, which can cause slow starts and even trouble in their next games. Texas needs to avoid the slow start and keep its momentum rolling against the Roadrunners.

Additionally, the Longhorns will have to be focused on the task at hand against UTSA and not get caught looking too far into the future with the start of conference play against the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers the week after.

Can Texas Get its Passing Game Back in Rhythm?

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns did manage to get the passing attack off the ground in the fourth quarter against the Buckeyes; however, for the majority of the game, quarterback Arch Manning and his wide receivers struggled to get on the same page.

While Emmett Mosley V had a big game against the Buckeyes, Cam Coleman had a tough drop on a diving catch that popped out of his hands and became an interception, and Ryan Wingo dropped a sure touchdown near the goal line.

The Texas offense will get that chance against UTSA's secondary that should be outmatched by the Longhorns' wide receivers. And as the Longhorns head into conference play, getting the connection between Manning and his wide receivers consistently should be a big goal on Saturday,

The Texas Pass Rush Needs to Heat Up

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) reacts during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have more than enough talent to have one of the most feared pass rushes in all of college football, and so far the front seven haven't been completely dominant. Through two weeks of the season, Texas has four sacks and seven quarterback hurries.

Texas knows that if it wants to compete in the SEC, the defense needs to be able to get to the quarterback, and the Longhorns have the chance to heat up their pass rush against the Roadrunners.

The leader of the group, Colin Simmons, has just one sack through two games, but if last year proved anything, he can heat up at a moment's notice, and the rest of the pass rush will follow suit.

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