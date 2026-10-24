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No. 19 Texas vs. No. 7 Ole Miss: Live Observations, Stats and Highlights

The Texas Longhorns are in a must-win scenario vs. the Rebels.
Matt Galatzan|
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns enter their Saturday night matchup vs. the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels in a do-or-die scenario.

Win, and the season is still alive with the College Football Playoff very much in the picture. Lose, and the most anticipated season in the program's recent history instantly turns into its most disappointing.

In order to get the win, the Longhorns will have to play their best game. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is the best player at his position in the country, and he has a bevy of weapons at his disposal.

Meanwhile, Texas has struggled massively with every aspect of its offense since Week 3.

If the Longhorns can't contain Chambliss - a task that will be made much more difficult by the absence of Colin Simmons - it might be a long night in Austin.

Likewise, if the offense continues to sputter, the Horns could lose control of the game quickly.

So which Longhorns team will show up? That is the big question.

But its not the only one.

In essence, this is the fork in the road for Arch Manning. Can he turn things around and be the quarterback Texas fans saw in the final six games of 2025?

If he doesn't the noise is only going to get louder, and the pressure is only going to get heavier.

Fortunately, the Longhorns have seemed to be at their best under Sarkisian with their backs against the wall, and if they are going to pull something out of their metaphorical hat, now is the time.

Follow along below for live updates, highlights, observations and the box score.

Live Observations, Stats, and Highlights From Ole Miss vs. Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and running back Raleek Brown (0)
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and running back Raleek Brown (0) celebrate after Brown ran for a touchdown during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Box Score

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

FINAL

Ole Miss

Texas

1st Quarter:

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Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

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