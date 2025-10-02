Official Injury Report Released for Texas Longhorns Ahead of SEC Opener vs. Florida
The Texas Longhorns finally get to begin their SEC schedule when they hit the road for the second time this season, travelling to Gainesville, Florida to meet the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The Longhorns are coming off of a bye week last week after blowing out Sam Houston State in a 55-0 contest two weeks ago in front of the home crowd in Austin, giving the team an extra week to recuperate after the mauling as they begin their second season of competition in college football's toughest conference.
However, there is a large possibility that the Longhorns could be without some key components of their team as they do battle in "The Swamp."
Running Back C.J. Baxter Doubtful in Opening Injury Report
In an X post by CJ Vogel of On Texas Football, the injury report for the team was released, and at the top of the report, running back C.J. Baxter was listed as doubtful for the game, still dealing with a hamstring issue after missing all of last season with a torn ACL.
Baxter suffered the hamstring injury during the team's win over the UTEP Miners, and he currently has 24 carries for 110 yards to his name in the 2025 season.
In the "questionable" section sits wide receiver Emmanuel Mosley V, who has yet to play this season, running back Quintrevion Wisner, who has been inactive since after the season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, as well as running back Kobe Blake.
In the "probable" section, meaning that they will likely play in the contest, are defensive backs Malik Muhammad and Xavier Filsaime.
This match will be the fifth one all-time between the two SEC teams, and the Gators will be looking to grab a huge home win to get their first win ever against the Burnt Orange, having tied the first meeting all the way back in 1924 and then lost the next three matches.
Last year's match between the two teams featured a stellar offensive showing from the Longhorns in front of the home crowd at DKR, with Quinn Ewers completing 19 passes for 333 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, including two to wide receiver Matthew Golden, while Jerrick Gibson ran for 100 yards and a touchdown on the ground during Texas' 49-17 win that saw them shutting out the Gators 35-0 at halftime.
The Gators and Longhorns kick off Saturday afternoon at 2:30 PM from Gainesville on ESPN.