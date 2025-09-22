Kickoff Time Announced for Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators SEC Opener
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns now know the kickoff time for their SEC opener against the Florida Gators on Oct. 4 in Gainesville.
The team announced Monday that the game will start at 2:30 p.m. CT on either ABC or ESPN. The possibility for a 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET start time was also in play, but Florida's recent slump likely contributed to the game being played in the afternoon instead of at night.
Both teams are on a bye in Week 5, meaning each side will get the chance to do some extensive scouting leading up to the game.
Steve Sarkisian Previews Florida
While meeting with the media on Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian shared his early thoughts on Florida headed into the bye week.
The Gators are currently 1-3. After a 55-0 win over Long Island in the season opener, Florida has dropped three straight games to South Florida, then-No. 3 LSU and then-No. 4 Miami.
"They're playing really well on defense," Sarkisian said. "I mean, these guys are playing at a high, high level. I think they held LSU to 13 points on offense, the one touchdown they scored was a pick-six. On the road, to hold those guys to 13, I mean, and they're holding Miami to 13 points until about four minutes to go. And so they're playing at a really high level defensively.
Sarkisian acknowledge that the Gators haven't found a rhythm offensively just yet with head coach Billy Napier.
"Naturally Billy is a really good offensive coach, and they just haven't found their groove quite yet offensively," Sarkisian said.
However, he added that Gainesville is one of the toughest environments in college football.
"But going to The Swamp, there's people that would argue it's the toughest place to play in the country," Sarkisian said. "We've got two coaches in our in our office that have that have coached there before, and have said it's the loudest place they've been. You're going into a hostile environment, and you're going up against a quality opponent."
Arch Manning vs. Florida Last Season
The Longhorns had their way with the Gators last season in Austin, as Texas cruised to a 49-17 win over Florida thanks to five touchdown passes from Quinn Ewers and a 100-yard rushing game from Gainesville native Jerrick Gibson.
With the game in blowout mode, Texas quarterback Arch Manning saw mop-up action. He went 3 of 6 passing for 19 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.
Instead of coming in with the game already in hand, he will now have to fight through the crowd noise while facing a tough Florida defense.