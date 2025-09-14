Steve Sarkisian Gives Injury Update on Texas Longhorns RB CJ Baxter
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns offense is dealing with some notable injuries on offense as non-conference play nears an end.
In the 27-10 win over the UTEP Miners at home on Saturday, Texas running back CJ Baxter got injured on the first play and exited to the sidelines gingerly. He eventually made his way to the locker room but never returned to the game.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game that Baxter is dealing with a hamstring injury but isn't sure of the severity. He finished with just one carry for six yards.
Steve Sarkisian's Update
"As far as the update on CJ, he had a hamstring," Sarkisian said. "I don't know the exact severity of it. I know it was enough to say, let's shut him down."
The Longhorns were also without running back Quintrevion Wisner (lower leg) for a second straight game. Elsewhere on offense, Texas wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. and Emmett Mosley V remained out with injuries as well.
Baxter, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, walked off the field after the game in street clothes with a towel over his head.
"When you don't have both your starting runners who have the experience as players, you adjust some there too, because it's not just about running the ball, it's there's some other aspects of their game from a pass protection standpoint, and things that you that you have to tap into," Sarkisian said. "So we'll see what that looks like over the next couple of weeks, of getting those guys back from an offensive perspective."
With Baxter out, the Longhorns leaned heavily on freshman running back James Simon, who had 17 carries for 67 yards. Jerrick Gibson also saw a heavy workload with 18 rush attempts for 64 yards.
Despite this heavy usage between the two, it was Arch Manning who finished with nine carries for 51 yards for two touchdowns, both of which came in the red zone in the first half.
Through the first three games of the season, Baxter has tallied 24 carries for 110 yards along with seven catches for 22 yards in his third year with the program.
The Longhorns will look to get healthier leading up the non-conference finale against Sam Houston next week. Texas will then have an open week before the SEC opener against the Florida Gators on Oct. 4 in Gainesville.