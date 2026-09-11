Ohio State's Biggest Week 1 Weakness Could Be Exactly What Texas Needs

Ohio State decimated a Group of Six opponent in Week 1. Texas soon followed.

Both teams look ready for Week 2, which may well be the best non-conference game of the season.

Still, the Buckeyes look surprisingly vulnerable somewhere no one would've expected heading into the 2026 campaign: the offensive trenches.

The right side of the line, in particular, is troubling heading into the first road test of the season for Ryan Day's program.

Day sounded unsure of the line's performance in Week 1, claiming that there was "flexibility" if needed.

Backup right guard Gabe VanSickle and backup center/guard Joshua Padilla are popular picks by many to be who Day may be willing to reduce snaps for. Even starting right tackle Phillip Daniels may not be safe from a line shakeup.

Ohio State's Supposed Offensive Line Strength Absent Against Ball State

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive linemen Luke Montgomery (51) and Ian Moore (69) line up during the NCAA football game against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes brought back all of their offensive line rotation pieces besides right guard Tegra Tshabola, who's now with Kentucky.

The continuity was there for Ohio State to have one of the strongest lines in the country.

It was Week 1 against Ball State in a 56-3 blowout, and rust needed to be shaken off. Still, center Carson Hinzman was the only starter who graded above a 70 on PFF's scoring system.

There was a lot of preseason hype for left tackle Ian Moore in his new role, right guard Austin Siereveld in his preferred role instead of left tackle, and left guard Luke Montgomery. All three scored below a 66.

Texas Cannot Take Ohio State's Offensive Line Lightly

As impressive as the Longhorns defensive line looked and graded out against Texas State in their 59-7 Week 1 win, underestimating this Buckeyes offensive line would be a major mistake.

OSU didn't grade out particularly well in protection throughout the 2025 season, but this group facing minimal turnover could mean it's only a matter of time before all the practice snaps kick in and the chemistry emerges.

Texas got underwhelming results from its pass rush against the Bobcats. If there's one way to allow the Buckeyes to steal this one on the road, it's allowing Julian Sayin the time to go through his reads, and Jeremiah Smith and Co. to run their secondary routes.

Meanwhile, if the interior defensive line can't take advantage of an underperforming Ohio State guard rotation, the questions will be about the Longhorns' trenches all next week.

Every position group on both teams will be put on the spot under the brightest spotlight this Saturday night.

Ohio State's offensive line may be under the most pressure, but naturally, that means so is Texas's defensive line right behind them.

We'll see how the chess match plays out.

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