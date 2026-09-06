Texas Longhorns Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Texas State

The Longhorns left no doubt that they are out for blood during the 2026 season. Texas destroyed Texas State 59-7 at DKR Stadium in response to a 56-3 win for Ohio State over Ball State earlier in the afternoon.

Week 2's clash between the two is now a certifiable pairing between the irresistible force and the immovable object.

Here were the grades for every Longhorns position group against a completely overmatched Bobcats team:

Quarterback: A-

Sep 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to throw a pass during the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning had an interception, but he also had 305 passing yards and four passing touchdowns, leading Texas to three straight scoring drives to put things away and lock away the key in the third quarter.

Manning did more than enough to dominate Texas State. It generally gets tougher from here for the Burnt Orange's leader.

KJ Lacey was 6 of 7 in his reps when the game was decided, moving the ball methodically down the field as opposed to airing it out.

Running Back: B+

Hollywood has touched down in Austin. NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers had 98 all-purpose yards and a receiving touchdown. Smothers projects to have a big role in Steve Sarkisian's offense if Week 1 was any indication. Heading into Week 2, it's certainly earned.

Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown had two touchdowns on the ground, though he was a bit more feast-or-famine. The other backs struggled to stand out much.

Receivers: A-

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Wingo was the top receiver by catches (seven) and yardage (121), but Cam Coleman's three catches and 70 yards included two touchdowns, including the first score of the game. Wingo found the end zone once.

There wasn't a particularly dominant standout beyond those two, but 360 receiving yards as a group with no notable drops is as good as you can ask a room to be in Week 1.

Tight End: B+

The tight ends had modest production in the passing game but helped run protection inspire a strong day on the ground. Emaree Winston, Spencer Shannon, and Nick Townsend had a combined four receptions for 45 yards.

This is a group that is going to have their hands in the dirt more often than not. They'll have quieter contributions than their positional counterparts. Today, there weren't noticeable protection gaffes from the tight end spot.

Offensive Line: B

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) prepares to block during the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas State was able to penetrate the Longhorns' backfield five times. Overall, Texas' offensive line was able to provide enough protection for the quarterbacks to go for nearly 400 passing yards, but there was a struggle for most non-Smothers running backs.

The group needs to improve on opening running lanes in the A- and B-gaps. Smothers bailed them out bouncing to the outside for his big plays.

Defensive Line: B+

Beyond a strip-sack from Syracuse transfer Maraad Watson, and a split sack between Smith Orogbo and Samari Matthews, the Longhorns lacked in sacks. That's a minor complaint in the grand scheme, since the red zone defense held up well with in giving up one score in three Bobcats trips.

Collin Simmons set the edge well, and rotation tackle Alex January made a timely pass deflection at the line of scrimmage. Texas State offensive line has an average weight of 322.7 pounds, so this was an impressive showing for Texas' defensive line, all things considered.

Linebackers: A

No group stood out more than the linebackers. Perhaps no Longhorn put his stamp on the Week 1 win more than Rasheem Biles.

The Pitt transfer had an interception and forced a fumble that Star Graceson Littleton turned into a scoop-and-score.

Cornerbacks: B+

Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson wasn't able to establish a consistent rhythm against a cornerback room that experienced some turnover in the offseason.

Besides a 41-yard reception from Tucker Cusano out of a broken play which was almost entirely comprised of yards after the catch on Texas State's lone touchdown drive, there were no notable missteps from the corners. Littleton was in the vicinity to make a play but safety Jonah Williams made the tackle.

Safeties: A-

Jelani McDonald led the charge with eight tackles, while the aforementioned sophomore rotational back Williams had six, and Derek Williams Jr. had three.

The safety room allowed no significant offensive plays and tied Will Muschamp's schemes together in a strong effort. Muschamp's defense requires immediate reads from the safeties in match coverages. It got that today from deep in Texas's third level.

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