Everything to Know Before the Texas Longhorns Take on No. 1 Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes almost feel like the Texas Longhorns’ white whale. Whether it’s the last game of the season or the very first, the Buckeyes have been there to sour the hopes of every Texas fan.

This Saturday could very well be the last shot Texas gets at its white whale for the foreseeable future.

With the clock ticking on the highly-anticipated rematch, here’s what fans need to know about the No. 1-ranked team in the nation.

Two Heisman Candidates on One Offense

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Julian Sayin enters this season as an early Heisman favorite, and for good reason.

His first collegiate start came against Texas last season, when the then-sophomore completed 13 of 20 passes for just 126 yards and one touchdown.

Those numbers quickly changed.

Sayin finished the season with 3,610 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 77% completion rate led the FBS, set Ohio State and Big Ten records and helped earn him a fourth-place Heisman finish.

Now Texas gets a much more experienced Sayin, and it doesn’t help that he’s throwing to the best receiver in college football.

If you know college football, you know the name Jeremiah Smith.

Smith enters his junior season projected as a top-five NFL Draft pick, and the Sayin-Smith connection looked as dangerous as ever in Ohio State’s season opener.

THE best wide receiver in the country doing what he does best. @Jermiah_Smith1 | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/9iQKN9LRvQ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 5, 2026

Smith caught eight passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, while Sayin completed 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards and three scores.

Texas has kept Smith in check in both of its previous meetings with him, but it has yet to try with Will Muschamp calling the defense.

A New-Look Defense

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Ohio State’s offense looks fairly familiar, its defense underwent significant turnover.

The Buckeyes lost seven defenders to the 2026 NFL Draft, including three first-rounders.

But Ohio State isn’t exactly short on replacements.

Sophomore cornerback Devin Sanchez returns after an occasionally inconsistent freshman season and is expected to become Ohio State’s premier outside corner. Sanchez will likely line up against Cam Coleman for a large chunk of the game, giving Coleman his first major test as a Longhorn.

Although the Buckeyes lost star safety Caleb Downs to the draft, junior Jaylen McClain is expected to help fill the void.

Much like Downs, McClain’s versatility allows him to move throughout the secondary. Expect McClain to become an anchor for the Buckeyes’ defense and a critical chess piece in Matt Patricia’s scheme.

Matt Patricia Has Done It Before

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Replacing seven NFL Draft picks is difficult, but Patricia is known for his multiplicity.

In his first season as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, Patricia led one of college football's most dominant defenses.

The Buckeyes led the nation in scoring and total defense, allowing just 9.3 points and 219.1 yards per game. They also ranked first in passing defense at 129.7 yards per game.

It marked the first time an FBS defense had allowed fewer than 10 points and 220 yards per game in the same season since national champion Alabama in 2011.

Coming from the Bill Belichick coaching tree, Patricia has built a reputation for designing his schemes around his personnel rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all system.

His defenses can shift between fronts and coverages depending on the players at his disposal and the offense across from them.

Without the same collection of established stars, Patricia plans to lean heavily on his defense’s depth this season.

Disguised zone coverages and versatile defensive fronts remain staples of his defense. Now the question is, can Patricia do it again?

If the Longhorns want to finally catch their elusive white whale, they’ll have to finish the job against an Ohio State team that may look different, but is just as dangerous.

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