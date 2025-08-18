Longhorns Country

Ohio State Buckeyes Announce Starting QB vs. Texas Longhorns

The Ohio State Buckeyes officially have a new starting quarterback.

Zach Dimmitt

Ohio State quarterbacks Julian Sayin (10) and Lincoln Kienholz (3) warm up prior to the 2024 season opener against the Akron Zips.
Ohio State quarterbacks Julian Sayin (10) and Lincoln Kienholz (3) warm up prior to the 2024 season opener against the Akron Zips. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for a colossal season-opening matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30 in Columbus.

Texas is seeking revenge after getting knocked out of the College Football Playoff Semifinals by Ohio State in January.

However, with Will Howard now in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buckeyes will have a new face under-center to begin the season against Texas.

Ohio State's New Starting QB

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin during training camp.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin during training camp. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced Monday that Julian Sayin will start at quarterback for the Buckeyes in the season opener against Texas. The game will mark his first-career start.

Sayin had been in a position battle with Lincoln Kienholz, a former four-star recruit in the 2023 class.

A former five-star recruit in the 2024 class, Sayin was the No. 1 player in the state of California, the No. 1 overall quarterback and the No. 6 player regardless of position in 247Sports' composite rankings.

He originally chose Alabama over offers from elite programs, but spent just a few days enrolled at the university before entering the transfer portal in Jan. 2024. Sayin then committed to Ohio State and spent last season with the title-winning Buckeyes.

Sayin played sparingly last season, appearing in four games on 27 total offensive snaps while going 5 of 12 passing for 84 yards, a touchdown and no picks. He played in the first round of the College Football Playoff against Tennessee while also seeing action in Big Ten wins over the Michigan State Spartans and Purdue Boilermakers.

Sayin also had a 55-yard touchdown pass to Bennett Christian in the 56-0 season-opening win over Western Michigan last September in Columbus.

He's now working on his leadership skills headed into the season.

“I feel like I’m developing in that area,” Sayin said of his leadership, per Ohio State's On3 site. “You know, in the weight room with [strength coach] Mick [Marotti], we’ve been focusing on that, trying to improve in the vocal leadership. And just as a team, we’re trying to grow our leaders.

” … I feel like I’m developing it. I think it has to be authentic. You know, you can’t be someone that you’re not. So, there’s definitely different styles of leadership, but I feel like I’m developing into that more vocal leadership role.”

Texas and Ohio State will kick off from Columbus at 11 a.m. CT on Aug. 30. The game will be broadcast live on FOX.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Football