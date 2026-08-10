The 3 Games That Will Make or Break Texas' Playoff Push in 2026

The Texas Longhorns are viewed highly by both Texas fans and college football analysts alike heading into the 2026 season. The Longhorns roll into the campaign with massive championship expectations not just at the conference level but nationally.

The Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian will have to temper and live up to those lofty expectations throughout the season. And adding to the challenge is the gauntlet of a schedule Texas will be faced with, which is one of, if not the hardest schedules in the country among the top contending programs.

Texas faces plenty of battles as it looks to return to the College Football Playoff after missing out for the first time in three seasons. And with a national championship obviously being the ultimate goal, here's a look at three marquee matchups that will define the Longhorns' chances of getting back to the postseason.

Ohio State - Sept. 12

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Is a week two matchup too early to call a defining game for a team's postseason chances? The answer for many teams across the country would be yes, but for the Longhorns, absolutely not, as the second ballgame of the season sees the Ohio State Buckeyes making the trip to Austin.

A high-profile matchup comes to the Forty Acres as the Buckeyes return the favor after the Longhorns traveled up to Columbus a season ago. And for the Longhorns, a win would set the table for the rest of the season with major momentum towards a grueling nine-game SEC schedule.

The Longhorns against the Buckeyes will undoubtedly be billed as a heavyweight bout between preseason top-five teams, and for Texas, its playoff chances will have a lot to gain if Sarkisian and his squad can avenge the loss from a season ago.

@ LSU - Nov. 14

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the strength of Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers will be playing down the stretch of the season could be in question, nothing will take away from the importance of the Longhorns' trip down to Death Valley for the third-to-last game of the season.

If Kiffin can get the Tigers remotely playing at a high level, that will make the late-season matchup that much more challenging. The Longhorns face the Tigers for the first time as SEC rivals and head to one of the toughest places to play, not just in the SEC but in the country.

A game this late into the season will certainly make or break the Longhorns' chances at the College Football Playoff, with a win catapulting Texas' resume into one of the best in the country.

@ Texas A&M - Nov. 27

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And the obvious one, a rivalry game and the regular season finale, will see the Longhorns travel to College Station to face the Texas A&M Aggies for what will be a big-time showdown.

The last two editions of the Lone Star Showdown have decided spots in the SEC championship game, and if history repeats itself, the 2026 edition will more than likely have the same impact.

The Aggies will look to avoid dropping three straight rivalry games to the Longhorns as both Texas and Texas A&M have College Football Playoff and national championship expectations, making the season finale the most pivotal game of the year for both squads.

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