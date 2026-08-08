Texas WR Cam Coleman Turns Heads With One-Handed TD Catch at Fall Camp

The Texas Longhorns brought on multiple new players earlier this offseason with expectations mounting for the 2026 campaign.

But arguably none of them are as talented as wide receiver Cam Coleman, who transferred to Texas after two years at Auburn.

Coleman has already been impressing as a Longhorn, both during spring ball and the start of fall camp. But he's now taken that to a whole new level.

Cam Coleman Makes Unreal Catch During Texas Fall Camp Practice

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman speaking with the media. | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

Texas Football has been posting a few highlight clips during the first few days of fall camp, but none of them will be catching the attention of fans quite like the one the team shared on Saturday morning.

In this latest clip, Coleman shows off his impressive hands, as he leaps in the air and reaches back to catch a wobbly pass with just his left hand before bringing it down and strolling into the end zone.

He fully extended to make the catch and made it look effortless while doing so, one of the reasons why many believe he can establish himself among college football's best wide receivers this upcoming season.

The loud reaction from his teammates says it all.

Take a look:

The catch radius is insane



Cam Coleman 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yyKGbWetBP — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 8, 2026

Coleman is now set to be the No. 1 option in a wide receiver room that already had notable talent in Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V.

Last season, it felt like Texas was missing that final piece at receiver. Wingo made some big plays but struggled at times with drops while Mosley took some time to get into the groove of things as he dealt with injury.

Coleman's presence now takes some of the load off their shoulders and makes the receiving corps better as a result.

During the spring, Wingo talked about what Coleman's addition can do both for him and the Texas offense in 2026.

"He's just another great playmaker on the other side. So more one on one matchups," Wingo said. "Got the running backs in the backfield as well. So it's gonna be a good season, and we're gonna be able to really showcase our abilities."

During his two years at Auburn, Coleman posted 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Texas fans will get to see for themselves exactly what he brings to the offense when the Longhorns begin the season against Texas State on Sept. 5.

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