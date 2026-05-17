5 Ohio State Players Texas Fans Need to Know For Next Season

Expectations have never been higher for the Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian, who are pairing a top-flight recruiting class with returning stars like Arch Manning, Colin Simmons and Trevor Goosby.

As good as the Longhorns are on paper, they still have to play the games, the hardest of which may come in week two when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Austin.

The Buckeyes have dashed Longhorn-hopes for the past two seasons and have plenty of talented players of their own. Here are the top five Buckeyes players Longhorns fans will need to know for their matchup.

WR Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiverJeremiah Smith watches during spring football practice | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Very little can be said about Jeremiah Smith that has not been said already. The junior wide receiver has already led the Big 10 in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns for at least one season, has been named a unanimous All-American and won a national championship.

He is a true do-it-all guy who commands a constant double-team and can still get open even when he faces them. His combination of size, speed and refinement as a wideout make him downright nightmarish for opposing defensive coordinators.

While Texas has done a better job keeping a lid on Smith than any other school, there is no guarantee that holds under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

DE Kenyatta Jackson

Kenyatta Jackson could have been one of the many Ohio State Buckeyes selected in this year's NFL Draft, however he decided to return to school, much to the dismay of Big 10 offensive linemen. He is a long, explosive edge rusher who plays with a chip-on-his-shoulder and must be accounted for on every run play.

Texas has experienced tackles on offense and are one of the better-equipped teams to handle Jackson, however his speed and power make him a threat on every down.

RB Bo Jackson

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson runs the ball in the third quarter against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Bo Jackson, no relation, hit the ground running as a true freshman last season, carrying the rock for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns. His balance and power make him a headache for would-be tacklers and an ideal weapon in short-yardage.

Jackson did not get a touch against Texas last year, so the Longhorns have yet to get a feel for him as a runner. If they do not sort him out quickly, his power can have a snowballing effect that leads to homeruns later.

QB Julian Sayin

Julian Sayin's first year as a starting quarterback was very productive, only faltering when the Buckeyes entered postseason play. He plays extremely well in the structure of the offense and gets the ball where it needs to go accurately and on time.

Sayin played his most reserved game of last season against the Longhorns, however Texas fans should expect the Sayin they see this year to be very differenty than that one.

If Muschamp's pressure-heavy scheme is able to affect Muschamp, that may just hand the Longhorns the game. If not, things could get ugly quick.

LB Christian Alliegro

Christian Alliegro was nearly a Longhorn, as the Wisconsin-transfer linebacker took a visit in Austin before signing with the Buckeyes.

He is a downhill, thumping linebacker who could spoil the fun of Texas' new transfer running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers if the offensive line does not get to the second level in a hurry.

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