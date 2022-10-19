Oklahoma State Cowboys Offensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 8

The Texas Longhorns travel to Stillwater to face the Cowboys for a Week 8 matchup this Saturday. Texas leads the all-time series 26-10 but has dropped five of the last seven meetings. Huge Big 12 Title implications loom large heading into this blockbuster matchup.

The last five matchups against the Cowboys have all been decided by one score, with the Cowboys winning three of those meetings. This includes last year's demoralizing defeat that led to a six-game losing streak. Traveling to Stillwater begins the Longhorns' gauntlet of a schedule remaining in Big 12 play.

Under head coach Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State made the Big 12 championship game and also ended their season with a Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame. This season the Cowboys are 5-1 (2-1) and are coming off of a heartbreaking overtime defeat to TCU last week.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Cowboys throughout the week. We’ve already done a general preview of the Cowboys. Now let’s take a look at Oklahoma State offensive players the Longhorns should watch out for.

QB Spencer Sanders

Sanders was the preseason first-team all Big-12 for a reason. He provides a talented skill set that could cause Longhorns fits. Sanders can hit you with his arm and legs as a dual-threat quarterback. Last season Sanders had 2,839 passing yards with 20 touchdowns. So far this season he has 1,639 passing yards with 13 touchdowns. He also is a major threat on the ground with over 300 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season.

In the Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame, Sanders threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns. Against the Longhorns last season he went 19-32 for 178 passing yards and a touchdown in the 32-24 win. The Longhorns' defense must limit Sanders and his play-making abilities to avoid the same fate as last year.

RB Dominic Richardson

With the departure of running back Jaylen Warren, Dominic Richardson is filling in his shoes nicely.

Last season, Richardson acted as the tempo change back with his elite speed and bigger frame. At 6-foot-0 and 215 pounds, Richardson has been t the main catalyst in the Cowboy running attack. So far this season he has 427 rushing yards and five touchdowns. In his breakout game against TCU last season, he rushed for 134 yards with two touchdowns.

Oklahoma State, despite its Air-raid attack, always has a strong running game. Having Richardson in the backfield has been instrumental in their success on the ground. Look for Richardson to make his presence known early Saturday.

WR Brennan Presley

Presley returns for his junior season in Stillwater. As the leading returning receiver, Presley has lived up to the pressure so far through seven weeks. Presley is an elite route runner with a good run-after-the-catch skillset that should play a key role in the Cowboy offense Saturday.

Last season Presley had 50 catches for 619 yards on five touchdowns. His best game of the season was against Iowa State where he caught six passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. So far this season he has 353 receiving yards as he leads the team in receptions with 30. Look for Sanders to continue targeting Presley being the leading wide receiver on the Cowboys' offense.

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.