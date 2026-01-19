On3's Way-Too-Early Top 25 Predicts Texas to Have Successful Run in 2026

At 6:30 p.m. on Jan 19., the final game of the 2025-26 college football season will take place.

However, On3 couldn’t wait quite that long to release their Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25 rankings for the 2026-27 season.

While the Texas Longhorns didn’t advance to the postseason for a chance to play in the College Football Playoff championship game, it seems that hopes are high for their campaign next year.

Where On3 ranked Texas

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Six reporters at On3 contributed their Way-Too-Early Top 25 ballots to create this list of rankings, and the Longhorns earned the No. 3 overall spot.

Given their success during this transfer portal window, which closed officially on Jan. 16, it makes sense that Texas is a team that’s fresh on the mind of college football analysts.

The Longhorns added offensive weapons like wide receiver Cam Coleman and running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, along with offensive linemen like Jonte Newman, Dylan Sikorski and Melvin Siani.

Defensively, they were able to retain several playmakers that could be crucial to their 2026 effort. Additionally, they acquired several new players who will join them on the field this upcoming season.

However, it’s worth noting that hype and excitement now doesn’t necessarily translate to success come August.

Where the Longhorns were ranked last year

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) catches a touchdown pass in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As most Texas fans know, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his 2025 roster received an immense amount of hype throughout the offseason last year. With quarterback Arch Manning taking over at the helm, many thought this team would be invincible.

Last year, On3 ranked the Longhorns at No. 1 on their Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings. They acknowledged in the rankings article that Texas was debuting a new starting quarterback, losing four starting offensive linemen and several dynamic skill position players, but they still thought they would be able to rise to the top.

Instead, the Longhorns finished with three regular season losses, missing the College Football Playoff altogether. It’s nearly impossible to perfectly predict how a team will perform until it is battle tested, but it could be promising that people at least think Texas has the potential to create something special in 2026.

Only the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs are ranked higher than the Longhorns, so it will be interesting to see how each of them perform next season as well. Texas faces Ohio State in the second week of its season, and if these early rankings indicate anything, their second consecutive nonconference battle against one another will be another marquee matchup.

More rankings will be released as the offseason continues, but it’s important for fans to weigh them with care.