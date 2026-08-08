One Texas Freshman Who Could Force Steve Sarkisian to Change His Plans

The transition from high school to college football is a challenge for any prospect, particularly one trying to make an immediate impact as a true freshman on one of the most talented teams in the country and one of the deepest rooms on that team.

The Texas Longhorns enter 2026 with high expectations and potentially one of the most established wide receiver rooms in the nation, headlined by Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V. However, as college football fans know all too well, nothing is ever truly set in stone.

Whether it is because of injuries, unexpected development or simply a player forcing his way onto the field, there is always room for someone to move up the depth chart and alter the intended rotation.

That player for the Longhorns could very well be true freshman Jermaine Bishop Jr.

Texas Coaches Won't Be Able to Ignore The Talent of Jermaine Bishop Jr.

Jermaine Bishop Jr. | Jermaine Bishop Jr. on X

Bishop enters his freshman season at Texas following a high school career that established him as one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. Per 247Sports, the five-star prospect was rated as the No. 13 overall player in the nation, the No. 2 athlete and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Texas.

There are obvious obstacles that come with making the jump from high school to Power Four football, especially when joining a roster as talented as Texas. But if Bishop can navigate that transition, perform consistently throughout fall camp and take advantage of his opportunities early in the season, he could force coach Steve Sarkisian to change his plans and find a larger role for him.

Bishop's versatility could be his biggest advantage

When discussing the possibility of Bishop Jr. moving his way up the depth chart and potentially surpassing more established players, his versatility cannot be overlooked.

Bishop was a two-way standout in high school, playing both wide receiver and defensive back while also contributing as a return specialist. That experience gives him a perspective that most receivers do not have. Having spent time thinking like a defensive back, Bishop understands how defenders are trying to anticipate routes, where they want receivers to go and what can make a route difficult to defend.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That could translate directly to his development as a receiver and give him an advantage as he works to become a reliable target for Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

However, it appears the majority of Bishop's future snaps will come on the offensive side of the ball.

At his Houston Touchdown Club press conference in April, Sarkisian said Bishop was "majoring" at wide receiver, although he also received reps at defensive back during the summer.

For a coach looking to get his best and most dynamic players on the field, a player with that kind of versatility can be difficult to keep on the sideline.

Texas could have room for more Bishop

Bishop may not be expected to immediately take over an outside receiver spot from Coleman or Wingo, but there are still opportunities for him to carve out a role.

The departure of starting slot receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. through the transfer portal created an opening in the rotation. Mosley is expected to take over that starting role, but the depth behind him relies heavily on younger players.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) celebrates with Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That could give Bishop an opportunity to earn rotational snaps early.

His quickness and athleticism make him a natural fit for the slot, where Texas could find ways to create favorable matchups and get the ball in his hands. If Bishop proves during camp that he can consistently execute his assignments, there is a path toward playing time even without becoming a traditional starter.

Additionally Texas enters the season with questions at tight end. After the departure of Gunnar Helm, who provided a proven presence in the passing game the longhorns do not have the same level of established production at the position it has had in recent seasons.

If the Longhorns do not get the same level of production from the tight end position, Sarkisian could lean more heavily on four-receiver formations which could create yet another avenue for Bishop to get onto the field.

Arch Manning already sees the potential

Bishop's high school production makes it easier to understand why Texas has so much excitement surrounding his arrival.

He finished his high school career with 120 receptions for nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Overall, he recorded nearly 5,000 receiving yards and added 913 rushing yards, with much of his rushing production coming during his sophomore and senior seasons.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those numbers become even more impressive considering they came against Texas high school competition, which consistently produces some of the nation's top college football talent.

His production also caught the attention of someone who could have a major role in determining how quickly Bishop makes an impact at Texas: Manning.

"I was at my house the other night with my roommates watching his high school highlight tape. I mean, he has like 80 touchdowns from like 70 yards out. It’s incredible,” Manning said back in April.

Sarkisian has a proven track record of finding ways to utilize dynamic offensive talent, and Bishop's skill set gives him plenty to work with.

The path to a major role will not be easy. Coleman, Wingo and Mosley give Texas an established group of receivers, and Bishop will have to prove that he can consistently handle the speed, physicality and responsibilities of college football.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But he does not necessarily need to beat all three of them out.

If Bishop can avoid the typical freshman mistakes, consistently perform in practice and capitalize when his opportunities arrive, he could make himself impossible to ignore.

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