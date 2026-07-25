One Texas Longhorns Star Was Surprisingly Overlooked by SEC Media

The Texas Longhorns are coming into the 2026 season with the same mountain of expectations they faced in 2025.

During SEC Media Days, it was well known that most of the media believe the Longhorns are going to be one of the best teams in the conference and in the country.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has talent from top to bottom on this roster. But it feels like one of his top stars was slightly disrespected by the Preseason All-SEC Team honors.

Time To Put In The Work

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) makes a catch against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo received third-team Preseason All-SEC honors. That's very impressive, but it seems like a slight for a player who could've easily had an argument to be part of the second-team selections at the very least.

The Longhorns did end up having a first-team selection at wide receiver with ransfer portal addition Cam Coleman, who is expected to have a big year in Austin. However, has his arrival caused people to cool down on Wingo?

Wingo had a very strong season for the Longhorns in 2025. The then sophomore wide receiver finished last year with 54 receptions, 834 receiving yards, and seven touchdown receptions.

If anything, Wingo's numbers may even get better with Coleman in the offense. Arch Manning's newest weapon may be his favorite down the field target, but Coleman's presence is going to open so much more for this offense.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) attempts to tackle during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns offense filled up a lot of the conference's preseason honors. Manning earned second team honors, running back Hollywood Smothers was picked as a third team selection.

On the offensive line, tackle Trevor Goosby earned first team honors, and guard Brandon Baker was a third team selection.

Even the Longhorns' special teams unit got involved in the preseason honors. Punt returner Ryan Niblett earned second team honors heading into the 2026 season.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) catches a touchdown pass in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the expectations being what they are for this offense, thinking that a player like Wingo is going to slow down seems like the wrong prediction.

This isn't any disrespect to a third team selection, but Wingo's performance in 2025 should have many believing the junior wide receiver is going to take another step forward.

Preseason rankings are what they are. No one on this team is going to lose sleep over where they are ranked in July and August. What matters is where this team is when December rolls around.

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