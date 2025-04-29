Ex Longhorns Punter Finds New Home In Transfer Portal
Ian Ratliff, a walk-on punter, has committed to Appalachian State, he announced on X.
The walk-on departed the Forty Acres after playing a surprisingly significant role in the 2024 season, and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Ratliff was a preferred walk-on from Atascocita (Humble, TX) and was a top-25 punter according to Kohl's Kicking rankings. He committed to the Texas Longhorns as a preferred walk-on while racking up two-time All-District Honorees and second-team All-District awards while in high school.
The newest Mountaineer did not see any playing time during his freshman season in 2023 but was asked to step up this past season after the injury of Michael Kern, who has now entered the transfer portal himself.
Ratliff appeared in two games and recorded eight punts for 352 yards, with a long of 52 and an average of 44 yards per punt. Of his eight punts, his opponents, Oklahoma and Georgia, tallied one fair catch and two touchbacks.
The Humble, TX, product had a controversial performance against Georgia. He struggled in the first half of the game. His first punt failed to make it past midfield, allowing Georgia to start their drive on the Longhorns' 13-yard line after a 19-yard return. His second punt wasn't much better, allowing the Bulldogs to begin near midfield again. This would be the last appearance Ratliff would have on the season, as he didn't see the field again once Kern returned.
The Longhorns landed a commitment from coveted Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester, who will serve as the primary punter for next season.