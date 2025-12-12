Texas Longhorns Signee Samari Matthews Makes History

On Thursday afternoon, Texas Longhorns commit Samari Matthews wrote his name into the history books by becoming the first defensive player to be named North Carolina's Mr. Football.

The four-star cornerback from Hough High School received the award recognizing the top overall player in the state. The honor has historically gone to offensive players, mainly quarterbacks.

Matthews is rated by 247 Sports as the No. 7 recruit in the state and the No. 11 cornerback in the 2026 recruiting class. In his final season at Hough High School, the Texas commit has totaled 27 tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss, and two interceptions.

The 6-foot-1 cornerback also has a rare blend of size and speed that has gained national attention as the season has developed. Matthews will also be competing for a state championship this weekend.

Matthews' Future With the Longhorns

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score during overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Matthews could be competing for playing time early on in his collegiate career. With a Texas secondary that's currently up in the air, the cornerback from Cornelius, North Carolina will certainly get his shot to earn a starting spot.

Historically, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have excelled at identifying young players that can compete at the Power 4 level. The Longhorns have seen players like Michael Taaffe, Derek Williams Jr., and Malik Muhammad play meaningful snaps early on in their career.

What separates Matthews from most high school corners — and what has the Texas staff so excited — is his rare physicality. For cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey, that physicality is exactly what the Longhorns are looking for. Matthews has also been known for getting receivers off schedule in press coverage.

With Matthews being named North Carolina's Mr. Football, expectations for the incoming freshman will be high. In fact, Hough High School product will have a ton of eyes on him this weekend in the NCHSAA Class 8A State Championship.

A Competitive Recruitment Battle

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts after a touchdown during overtime against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Sarkisian's recruiting reach continues to expand. For a large portion of Matthews' recruiting, the cornerback was expected to commit to Clemson only a state away.

Not only did the defensive back have offers from schools like Florida State, Ohio State, and Notre Dame, he also had a plethora of offers from the SEC. Programs like Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Florida and Alabama also offered Matthews.

The Longhorns winning the recruitment battle both on the national scale and within the SEC highlights just how competitive the recruiting battle was for Matthews. With Texas landing commitments over championship contenders, there's reason to believe that the Longhorns will be able to reload in the secondary by next season.

