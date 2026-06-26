Texas Continues Rolling With Massive Commitment From 4-Star Safety

The summer is rolling, and so are the Texas Longhorns as they continue the hot streak on the recruiting trail that was spurred by the official visit window slowing down for teams across the nation.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, this success isn't about the upcoming season, but about the seasons that will come after it. They will continue stacking up wins on the recruiting trail and are now putting themselves back in contention for a top 10 class in the cycle.

That effort was further helped after the Longhorns added a commitment from Junior Tu'upo, one of the coaching staff's priority targets for the cycle, and is viewed as one of the elite safeties in a class loaded with talent.

Why Tu'upo is an Elite Recruit

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) celebrates after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Tu'upo is ranked as the No. 9 safety in the class, the No. 3 prospect from the state of Alabama, and a top 100 recruit in the country for the 2027 cycle. Standing at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, he has a very projectable frame that gives him an edge when patrolling the field against taller receiving targets.

He combines a keen awareness of the field with natural fluidity that allows him to glide across it while also making plays at different levels.

Perhaps more importantly, Tu'upo has the numbers to back up the hype, as he recorded 66 tackles, five tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, and three interceptions in his junior season, helping guide his team to a state championship.

How Tu'upo Helps the Longhorns Future

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The secondary was one of the biggest question marks for the Longhorns this upcoming season, and while it wasn't because of questions about who would be starting on defense, it was about what the depth would look like, it wasn't due to a lack of talent in those positions.

The safety group is young and has limited experience, with only one senior member. The rest are juniors, with one sophomore and two freshmen also thrown in the mix. That's important because when Tu'upo gets on campus, there won't be an immediate path to playing time.

With the way the Longhorns develop talent in the secondary, though, as long as he stays within the program, down the road, he could become a significant contributor to a defense that consistently ranks among the best in the country.

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