Parker Livingstone's First TD vs. San Jose State Was Shocking In More Ways Than One
Parker Livingstone stood out for Texas football last Saturday, having the best performance on the offensive side of the ball, apart from Arch Manning. Shining in his first two games with Texas, Livingstone is proving to be one of the Longhorns' most impressive weapons.
The freshman wide receiver showed off more than just his catching ability against San Jose State, but his speed as well, reaching a top speed of 20.3 mph, according to Reel Analytics.
Parker Livingstone Has Impressed Through Two Games for Texas
Two games into the season, Livingstone would not have been most people's guess for which wide receiver seems to have an immediate connection with Manning.
Against Ohio State, Livingstone caught the only touchdown of the game for the Longhorns, giving the team a chance late in the contest to make a comeback. Against the Buckeyes, Livingstone caught two catches for 47 yards and the fourth-quarter touchdown.
He followed his week one performance with a career game against the Spartans. On Saturday, Livingstone caught the ball four times, recorded 128 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Currently, he is still the only wide receiver for Texas with a receiving touchdown.
A Texas native, Livingstone joined the Longhorns as a four-star recruit in the 2024 class. Not seeing much playing time last season, Livingstone decided to redshirt this season and is currently occupying the role of wide receiver three for Texas.
Ahead of Livingstone are wide receivers Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr. The No. 1 and 2 receivers for Texas have not had the start to the season that many fans were expecting. The passing game has seen some struggles to start the season, but improved dramatically in the second game of the year.
Combined, Wingo and Moore caught the ball four times for 41 yards against the Buckeyes, with 5 of those yards going to Wingo. More recently, against the Spartans, the wide receiver duo had identical stat lines, with each catching four passes for 30 yards.
Texas fans shouldn't worry, though, about Moore and Wingo. Both will find their stride and will have ample opportunity to do so in the next two weeks. The Longhorns are heavily favored in its next two matchups, facing UTEP and Sam Houston before beginning SEC play against the Florida Gators. If the two wide receivers can find success, Texas will have a deadly trio when including Livingstone.
Livingstone, Moore and Wingo will take the field against UTEP on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. ET and will air on the SEC Network.