Paul Finebaum Makes Another Bold Claim About the Texas Longhorns
Those who follow college football closely might recall the unwavering support that ESPN’s Paul Finebaum gave Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning ahead of the start of the 2025 season.
Well, it seems as if Finebaum is back on board the Manning train, which has been made easier by the recent improvements in the quarterback's quality of play.
Recently on SportsCenter, Finebaum outlined what this new energy could mean for Manning and the Longhorns as they approach their final three games of conference play.
Can Texas still make the College Football Playoff?
The question of whether the Longhorns remain in the College Football Playoff conversation is one that incites controversy, but Finebaum provided his take and expressed how much Manning’s improvements mean for this team as the season stretches on.
“It gives them life, and it was also the best performance we have seen from Arch Manning,” Finebaum said. “All those people like me who had him winning the Heisman two months ago got a little bit of redemption, but probably not enough in time. But here’s the problem: they need to win at least one or two of those final three games. They’ll beat Arkansas, the worst team in the league. But if they win at Georgia and (Texas) A&M, they’re in the playoffs.”
Beating both the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs would be no small feat, and Finebaum is likely correct in that the College Football Playoff selection committee would let the Longhorns in if they win these two games and their matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
However, Finebaum thinks one loss in these final three games doesn’t take them out of the conversation entirely.
“If they win at one, especially at Georgia, they may get in anyway,” he said. “Remember, they could have three losses and still be a viable team for this reason. They had that opening season loss. It was a close loss, seven points the first week of the season at Ohio State. So that gives them a little more leverage than some of the other schools around the country who have not played a schedule like that.”
As Finebaum’s statements indicate, these next three weeks will define the ceiling for this Texas team. There will be no room for subpar play from Manning, significant faults from his offensive line or sloppy mistakes from the defense.
Every unit will have to rise to the occasion, and only time will tell if Manning can give this team as much life as Finebaum thinks he might be able to.