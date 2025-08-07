Paul Finebaum Makes Bold Prediction for Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning
The official start of the Arch Manning era is just weeks away, and expectations for both him and the Texas Longhorns have never been higher.
That's saying quite a lot, considering Manning has been subject to high expectations since he was in high school (largely owing to his last name). While he's inexperienced, Manning has shown plenty of promise in his limited action thus far. With elite talent around him, he's set up for success in his first full seaosn as a starter.
However, one of the sport's most prominent analysts went a step further.
Paul Finebaum Picks Arch Manning as Heisman Trophy Winner
During Wednesday's edition of ESPN's "Get Up," SEC analyst Paul Finebaum predicted that Manning will not only live up to his lofty expectations, but win the Heisman Trophy as well.
“You know what the answer is. It’s Arch Manning," Finebaum said. "Here’s why. It’s not because I’m in love with the guy, it’s because he’s going to win that first game on the biggest stage in college football this year, and all of a sudden, it’s going to go from Arch Mania to it’s going to transcend the sport of college football.”
Manning will have no shortage of opportunities to prove himself as a Heisman contender. The season opener against defending-champion Ohio State, on the road no less, is a major test, but far from the only one. There's also tough showdowns against the likes of Florida, Oklahoma and Georgia, all of which take place away from Austin.
If Manning can shine when the lights are brightest, he will definitely earn an invitation to New York at season's end.
“He has so many other big moments throughout the season," Finebaum said. "The Heisman is often won by those moments. It doesn’t matter what the position is. It matters what kind of hype you get. So, when he has other games later in the season, like at Georgia. And if he should win those games, he’s going to move on to New York very effectively and easily.”
Last season, Manning completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions while starting two games and appearing in 10. That's a very solid foundation, but of course, the expectation is that he'll make a massive jump this season.