Philadelphia Eagles Select Texas Longhorns OT Cameron Williams in 2025 NFL Draft
Former Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cameron Williams was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round at the 207th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He now joins Texas teammate Andrew Mukuba, who the defending Super Bowl champions selected at the end of the second round.
In three years at Texas, Williams started 16 of the 37 games he played in and was a 2024 Joe Moore Award finalist.
The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle weighs 317 pounds and was the tenth ranked offensive tackle after the NFL Combine. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams only gave up two sacks in the 2024 season, with one coming in each game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Williams brings his massive size to an Eagles team that has become known to develop elite offensive lineman under o-line coach Jeff Stoutland.
One area where Williams struggled was in being penalized. According to 247Sports' Eric Henry, he was the second-most penalized offensive lineman in FBS, drawing 16 flags over the 2024 season, but he was a key aspect in Texas's run game, an area where the team shined.
Williams missed just one game in the 2024 season and did not play in the Chick Fil 'A Peach Bowl against Arizona State due to an injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff First Round against Clemson.
He showed his strengths at the NFL Combine, specifically his size, but analyists wanted to see more from him in skill blocking. While he can use his size to his advantage, he will need to improve his agility and upper body movements.
Williams brings hoards of experience playing at a high level, as he was part of two Texas Longhorns teams to reach the College Football Playoff Semifinals. He spent two years in the Big 12 before the Longhorns made the move to the SEC and earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week Honors once.
Now, Williams will continue his football career as an Eagle.