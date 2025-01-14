Texas Longhorns' Cameron Williams Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
The Texas Longhorns have taken some big hits when it comes to losing players to the NFL Draft.
In recent days, starters with eligibility to return such as Quinn Ewers, Matthew Golden, Jaydon Blue, Isaiah Bond, and Kelvin Banks have already made their intentions to enter the draft known, leaving the Longhorns in a bit of a hole offensively in terms of returning talent.
On Tuesday, that trend continued with starting right tackle Cameron Williams electing to forgoe his remaining eligibility and enter the 2025 NFL Draft, according to reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Williams has been dominant all season long. His impressive play and ability to keep Ewers protected have put him in a position to be a potential first-round pick.
Texas had already gotten a glimpse of life without Williams during the College Footbal Playoff, after he missed the final quarter in Round 1 vs. Clemson and the entire Peach Bowl vs. Arizona State. He was also less than 100 percent vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl, but gave it a go vs. one of the best defensive line's in the country, to mixed results.
Now, that will be the reality.
Without Williams in the fold, the Longhorns are going to need all the help they can get up front next season, with the Longhorns set to lose the majority of their starting offensive line to the NFL Draft, including Banks, starting center Jake Majors, and guard Hayden Connor.
In fact, it is not out of the realm of possibility that Texas has five new starters along the offensive front next season in front of Arch Manning, with guard Devon Campbell also an NFL possibility.
Fortunately, Texas does have some talent already on the roster at the tackle position, that should be ready to step in immediately. First and foremost, Trevor Goosby has played on both sides of the line for Banks and Williams to great affect against top level opponents. Goosby likely starts the next season at left tackle.
The Horns also have former five-star Brandon Baker to line up and start at the right tackle spot, with former four-stars Malik Agbo and Andre Cojoe to compete at the position.
