Position Preview: Can Texas' Defensive Line Step Up Under New Regime?

The Longhorns will replace their top edge rusher, but still should be in line for an overall successful season in the trenches.

Unlike in the NFL, losing a top player at a position is common for college football. The Texas Longhorns will know that feeling in far too many areas and the Steve Sarkisian saga begins anew.

Texas' offense will need to be the strength following the former Alabama's offensive coordinator's success down in Tuscaloosa, but that will take time to build. Instead, the Longhorns must rely on a stout defensive front to limit runs and big plays come Saturdays in 2021.

Last season. Pro Football Focus graded Chris Ash's unit as one of the league's best in stopping the run, tallying a score of 82.7. That production could diminish in 2021 as Ash will now be coaching with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their new secondary coach.

The biggest loss for Texas will come in JACK linebacker Joseph Ossai. The senior hybrid defender played in nine games, tallying a team-high 15.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks to go along with 55 total tackles.

Fellow defensive standout Ta’Quon Graham will be headed to the NFL after opting out for the team's Alamo Bowl appearance against Colorado. The defensive lineman led all players at his position in tackles for losses with seven.

Should Pete Kwiatkowski run a similar formation to that of Ash, the front line should rarely change over personnel. The attention will turn to role-players from 2020 stepping up into full-time roles.

Names like Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn will be expected to see their status enhance over time. The two played in at least nine games and tallied at least 21 tackles as secondary linemen. Can they be three-down players for a defense that will need to step up?

In Texas' final win against Colorado, the team featured seven defensive linemen. All seven will return next season. Add on the future standouts at off the edge and the Longhorns' trenches should be one of the stronger units for a new era at DKR.

Projected defensive line

Defensive end: Moro Ojomo

Nose tacke: Keondre Coburn

Defensive tackle: Alfred Collins

JACK backer (EDGE): Reese Leitao

