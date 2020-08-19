Potential Starter Opts Out for 2020 Season for Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Willie Tyler will not participate in the 2020 season.

Tyler's announcement came via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

"After talking it over with my family. Also much thought and prayer. While this decision was VERY hard for me to make, with everything going on in the world and the uncertainty of having a season. I have decided to opt out for the 2020 football season. I am beyond greatful for the opportunity that I have here to be apart of the Longhorn family. I'll be back in 2021. #hookem

Tyler is a redshirt sophomore who redshirted during his only year on the Forty Acres after transferring from Iowa Western Community College.

He was in the mix as a potential starter on the offensive line in 2020. In fact, some had him pencilled in as the early favorite to win the starting job at right guard early in camp.

Isaiah Hoookfin, Tope Imade and Logan Parr, Christian Jones and Tyler Johnson are all also involved in the battle to win a starting spot on the Texas offensive line.

The Longhorns currently look set at left tackle with Preseason All American Samuel Cosmi, left guard with returning starter Junior Angilau and center with Derek Kerstetter, leaving the two positions on the right side going into the year. Texas offensive line coach Herb Hand has always been an advocate of cross-training his linemen to play different spots, deepening the pool of players currently competing for playing time.

"(There's) a lot of guys playing different positions, playing both tackle and guard," head coach Tom Herman said in his most recent interview with the media.

