Quinn Ewers' Agent Continues Aggressive Defense Of Texas QB After NFL Draft Slide
It was nearly two weeks ago that former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers saw a major NFL draft slide to the seventh round that caught fans around the country by surprise.
Now, Ewers' agent, Ron Slavin, believes he understands why Ewers fell as far as he did in the draft - his name.
"Ironically, the same thing that Quinn had to put with at Texas - having Arch Manning behind him for two years, which became a huge distraction - the same thing goes for the NFL," Slavin told Shan & RJ on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "If we're going to take a guy between the 4th or the 7th round to be a backup, do we want to have to answer the question every Sunday when the team loses well what about the backup?"
Slavin also went on to mention that there were at least two unnamed teams he spoke to directly that had a starter who did not want to have a player with a name like Ewers directly behind them on the depth chart, and potentially putting pressure on them.
Regardless, it would be reasonable to expect that a team would want to foster some competition at the position.
And who better at that point in the draft than a player with the track record of Ewers?
Despite an oblique injury suffered during the 2024 season and constant comparisons with his backup quarterback, Ewers still managed to have the best season of his college career.
He finished the season with 3,472 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, a career-high, an SEC championship appearance, and the Longhorns' second consecutive trip to the semifinal of the college football playoff.
But for some, that apparently wasn't enough to cement his status for one reason or another.
"All he's ever done is won, he won in high school, he's won in college and he's in a great place in the NFL now," Slavin said. "You grew up your whole life and all you want to be is the University of Texas quarterback and from the minute you're there it's never good enough."
After the combine, Ewers was given a grade of 6.14 out of 8.0 with the description "good backup with the potential to develop into a starter."
Following that, Ewers was largely expected to take on a backup role entering the NFL draft - and by all accounts was fully prepared to do so. However, according to Slavin, some teams may have taken that mentality in the wrong context.
"It's not him as the person as the backup, it's the name," Slavin said. "[Ewers] went into this thing saying I know I need more development, I'm good with sitting and I think some teams take that as 'oh see he's too laid back'.'"
Fortunately, a team did finally decide to give Ewers the shot that he more than earned during his time in Austin, with the Dolphins selecting him with the 231st pick in Round 7.
He now heads to Miami where he is set to backup tenured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this upcoming NFL season.