Texas QB Quinn Ewers Sends Firm Message After NFL Draft Slide

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers was expected to be a Day 2 or early Day 3 NFL Draft pick. Instead, he was the last player taken at his position.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers looks into the crowd after a 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers looks into the crowd after a 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
By the time it is all said and done, Quinn Ewers will be remembered as one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the Texas Longhorns.

His accomplishments, wins, stats and track record all make that an inarguable certainty.

Unfortunately for Ewers, behind some particularly questionable alleged reasoning from NFL teams behind the scenes, that did not aid him in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the three-year starter sliding all the way to Round 7 and pick 231 to the Miami Dolphins, and becoming the last quarterback taken off of the board.

Far from an ideal situation to say the least. But according to Ewers in a recent interview with ESPN's Todd Archer, his fate in the draft is only going to serve as motivation for him to prove others wrong.

Former Longhorns Quinn Ewers passes during the Texas Pro Day at the Texas Football Training Facility on Tuesday, March 25, 20
Former Longhorns Quinn Ewers passes during the Texas Pro Day at the Texas Football Training Facility on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's definitely a lot of motivation that comes with it, especially just being the last [quarterback] drafted," Ewers told Archer. "I still have high expectations for myself, but just from the outside looking in, this is the first time in my life to not have that much expectation. There's definitely motivation and fuel. A lot of it."

Throughout the draft, Ewers had expected to be taken somewhere in Day 2 or early in Day 3. Had a particular series of events unfolded, he could have gone as early as Rond 2. In another set of circumstances, perhaps early Round 4.

Either way, there is likely no one who saw him nearly falling undrafted. Especially Ewers himself. At the end of the Day, however, despite the frustrations, he is happy to end up in Miami.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the Red River Rivalry
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the Red River Rivalry / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I just didn't know what was going on," Ewer, told Archer. "It was very unexpected, and I think that the toughest part about it is just the amount of unexpected occurrences there were. But I'm glad that I ended up where I ended up. To go as late as I did, I'm glad it's a good spot."

Of course, that doesn't mean he won't keep in mind the teams that passed on him either.

Whether it was the Saints taking Tyler Shough in Round 2, the Seahawks selecting Jalen Milroe in Round 3, the Steelers picking Will Howard in Round 6, or the Raiders choosing not one, but two FCS quarterbacks over him in Rounds 6 and 7, Ewers is ready to send a message and prove that those teams made a massive mistake.

"The Raiders took two FCS guys above me, so ...," Ewers said to Archer. "We'll see what happens."

