Quinn Ewers Reflects on 'Unconventional' College Career With Texas, Ohio State
Selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft, former Texas Longhorns quarter Quinn Ewers’ college career officially came to a close last month.
However, before putting it entirely in the rearview mirror, Ewers took the time to speak with On3 and reflect on his unconventional college years and what they meant to him.
Ewers bypassed his senior year to kickstart his college career, marking the beginning of what would become a very unique tenure.
“The way that it’s kind of been set up for me has been nothing short of unconventional, I think I would say,” Ewers told On3 via phone on behalf of Panini America at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles. “Skipping my senior year to enroll at Ohio State early, and then be there for not even a whole calendar year and then decide to go back to my home state of Texas and really, turn around a program that hadn’t really won anything in years, consistently.”
Returning to his home state to play for the Longhorns for three seasons served as a pivotal moment in his career, which Ewers highlighted in his conversation with On3.
“For me, I go in and lose one game on the road my entire career, go 11-1 on the road. Win a Big 12 title game, go to the College football Playoff two years in a row and win a Peach Bowl, win multiple Playoff games," Ewers said. "It’s nothing short of special.”
Ewers would also leave Austin with a $4.5 million On3 NIL Valuation, one of the highest in all of college athletics.
Despite the successes and accolades he accumulated throughout his time with the Longhorns, Ewers still received more doubt than many of his peers and competitors.
He fell to the seventh round of the draft after injuries and performance impacted his draft value, but the quarterback still noted his excitement to have an opportunity with an NFL team.
“I know the draft didn’t go the way I wanted it to, but at the end of the day, I have the same opportunity everybody else does,” he said. “What better place to start the journey than in Miami and playing under a really, really good offensive mind in Coach McDaniel?”
Despite how his NFL career plays out, Ewers' unconventional collegiate path and ability to achieve NIL success in its early stages made his name a popular one in the world of college football.