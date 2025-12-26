Quintrevion Wisner Exit Clears Way For Texas To Pursue Star RB in Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns suffered arguably their most notable transfer portal loss right after Christmas Day.

Per multiple reports, Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner will be entering the transfer portal after three seasons in Austin. After contributing primarily on special teams as a true freshman, he posted a 1,000-yard season in 2024 before finishing this year as the team's leading rusher once again.

Wisner came up clutch for Texas in some of the team's most notable moments but his departure now all but signals that the Longhorns will swing big for a star-studded running back in the portal after the Citrus Bowl against Michigan.

Signs Pointing to Texas Targeting Star Running Back?

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner runs with the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas fans will immediately point to Florida running back Jadan Baugh as the most obvious option for the Longhorns, who hired former Gators running backs coach Jabbar Juluke. Baugh has yet to enter the portal but with Juluke's hiring and Wisner departure, the writing could be on the wall.

But Baugh isn't the only star running back that the Longhorns should target. Other notable running backs that have entered the portal include NC State's Hollywood Smothers, Jax State's Cam Cook and Washington's Adam Mohammed.

If -- and potentially when -- Baugh enters the portal, he would immediately become the top available running back. Could Wisner's exit signal that Baugh's arrival to Texas is inevitable? Only time will tell.

Even if Wisner had elected to stay, the Longhorns were almost certainly going to bring in a portal running back one way or another following the departures of CJ Baxter, Rickey Stewart Jr. and Jerrick Gibson, the latter of whom hit the portal midseason.

But now, Texas' running back room has no clear direction for 2026 and will be forced to add some new faces out of the portal. The current running backs on the roster include James Simon, Michael Terry III and Christian Clark. True freshman Derrek Cooper and Jett Walker will arrive as early enrollees in the spring.

Between the three current running backs on the roster, only Clark and Simon have seen notable in-game action, mostly during non-conference play. Clark ended the regular season with 35 carries for 131 yards and one touchdown along with four catches for 57 yards. Simon added 29 carries for 122 yards, which was highlighted by a coming-out party against UTEP when he had 17 carries for 67 yards.

Simon, Clark and Terry III will all get a chance at significant playing time when Texas faces Michigan in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on New Year's Eve.