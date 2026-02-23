Steve Sarkisian is Already Blown Away By Cam Coleman For Multiple Reasons
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media for the first time this offseason on Monday to discuss multiple topics, most notably the team's transfer portal additions.
Sarkisian touched on both Texas' portal departures and the new faces that are on campus, but there's certainly one name in particular that Longhorn fans have been waiting to hear about.
Sarkisian spoke publicly about new Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman for the first time since landing him out of the portal last month, and it's clear the former Auburn Tigers star is already making a major impression.
Texas WR Cam Coleman Has Impressed Steve Sarkisian
Sarkisian spoke at length about Coleman, though much of his comments had little to do with his ability as a player and more to do with the work ethic and team-first approach he's already shown.
"The biggest thing that came out of it, for me, was what an awesome individual," Sarkisian said. "This kid is an awesome kid, and he hasn't disappointed since he's arrived."
Sarkisian added that with the offseason injuries to wide receivers Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, Coleman has been the team's top healthy wideout. But instead of taking things easy while his two new teammates recover, he's instead chose to go even harder during winter workouts.
"And I think one thing that has been unique once when he's arrived, you got to remember, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley are both coming off of injuries right now, and so they're not able to do the things that Cam's being required to do from a fundamental standpoint, from a workouts with Coach Becton, from a skill development standpoint," Sarkisian said. "And for a guy of his caliber, he could say, well, those two guys aren't working today. Maybe I'll take a step back, and maybe I don't need to work today. It's been the total opposite. This guy's going for it."
Coleman will likely be in Austin for only one season before heading to the NFL, something Sarkisian clearly recognizes. He pointed to the recent success Texas has had at sending wide receivers to the league, but made it clear that Coleman's goals remain set on winning a national championship.
"He came here with real intentions and a real reason of understanding," Sarkisian said. "He wants to compete for a national championship and he wants to put himself in the best position to get ready for the NFL. And he came to a pro style offense for a reason. We've obviously had a pretty good recent history of receivers getting drafted down to the NFL fairly highly. And so he understands why he came."
Coleman is set to make his unofficial Texas debut during the Orange-White Spring Game on April 18.
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7