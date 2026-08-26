Ranking The 12 QBs Texas Longhorns Will Face in 2026 Regular Season

The Texas Longhorns are almost a week away from embarking on the 2026 campaign, which holds lofty goals for the program as they hope to be the lone team left standing at the end of the season and hoisting the national championship trophy.

With one of the most talented rosters on paper in the country, head coach Steve Sarkisian will have perhaps his best team since taking over, with quarterback Arch Manning returning for a pivotal second season as the full-time starter.

Manning won't be the only quarterback playing though, and now the Longhorns' 12 opponents for the regular season have announced their starter as well. But who will be the toughest opposing quarterback the program faces in 2026?

No. 12 - Aaron Philo, Florida

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo (12) passes at Heavener Football Complex in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is limited film on Philo, but he has the physical frame to be successful. He transferred from Georgia Tech where he saw limited snaps, but still finished the year with 373 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completing 75 percent of his passes.

The Gators are rebuilding so talent around him might be limited, but he has a strong arm that can find accurate passes as the game goes on.

No. 11- KJ Jackson, Arkansas

This will be Jackson's first year entering the season as the starter, but it will mark his third season overall with the program. He appeared in five games last year, and started the season finale, finishing the season with 441 passing yards and three touchdowns.

No. 10- Faizon Brandon, Tennessee

A complete wildcard entering the 2026 season, Brandon was the No. 2-ranked quarterback out of high school and a top five prospect in the 2026 class. He is a true dual-threat quarterback who can burn defenses on the ground in the air.

Winning the job as a true freshman is a huge vote of confidence, but the Longhorns will be the first SEC opponent he faces, setting up a critical test for how he will fair.

No. 9 - Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor is a run-frst quarterback, but is capable of using his arm in an effective manner as well. In the Egg Bowl against the Ole Miss Rebels last year, he put up 150-plus yards on the ground and in the air.

If he honed his craft to be a more accurate passer, he could fly up this list, as his running ability is perhaps the best one the Longhorns will face all year.

No. 8 - Owen McCown (UTSA)

McCown is perhaps the best pure passer in the Group of Five, having thrown for 2900 yards or more the previous season, including throwing for 3,424 two years ago. This is his fourth season with the Road Runners, and his fifth in college football overall.

He had multiple offers to join a Power Four team but opted to stick with his team and come back for another season. He's a complete passer at all three levels of the field.

No. 7 - John Mateer, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most hyped quarterback transfers a season ago, Mateer returns to the Sooners looking to have a season more like 2024, rather than last year. He's a physical style running back who can hurt teams in the air and on the ground.

The Longhorns faced him last season where he was held to 202 yards, zero touchdowns, and threw three interceptions.

No. 6 - Brad Jackson, Texas State

One of the best kept secrets in the Group of Five, and potentially the best quarterback in that group. Jackson is a more-than-capable runner, and passer, rushing for 744 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also throwing for 3,224 yards with 21 passing touchdowns, and only seven interceptions.

If Jackson can replicate his season from last year, there is an argument to be made that he should be top three on this list as well.

No. 5 - Austin Simmons, Mizzou

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Originally the starter ahead of Trinidad Chambliss, Simmons is an uber-talented quarterback who off to a hot start before suffering an ankle injury early in 2025. Prior to the injury, he completed 60 percent of his passes for 744 yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw five interceptions in that span as well.

Simmons is a true boom or bust quarterback, and depending which ones the Longhorns get that day will make a significant difference.

No. 4 - Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed burst onto the scene last year, throwing for 3,169 yards with 25 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, even garnering Heisman hype halfway through the year after leading the Aggies to their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Reed struggled over the last four games, throwing half of his interceptions on the year in that window, but he has proven he possesses the talent to be one of the top signal-callers in the SEC.

No. 3 - Sam Leavitt, LSU

Leavitt is another wildcard that enters the 2026 season with the potential to change the narrative and become one of the top passers this year. He spent last season battling through an injury, but is just one year removed from being the story of the College Football Playoffs with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Being in Kiffin's offense now, Leavitt is sure to be getting plenty of options to make plays, and he has the talent to do so.

No. 2 - Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) takes the field for football training camp inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sayin enters his third season with the Buckeyes after spending last year as the full-time starter for the first time since stepping on campus. He used the most of his time, finishing with 3,610 passing yards, but did not prove to be a threat on the ground, finishing with negative 44 rushing yards on the year.

Sayin is also a product of the talent around him, with one of the best rosters in the sport surrounding him. He will arrive in Austin looking to outduel Manning.

No. 1 - Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambliss lit up the college football world, quickly becoming the story of the season after finishing with 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and only throwing three interceptions across 15 games, while also adding 527 rushing yards with eight touchdowns.

With Kiffin gone to LSU, the question remains to be answered if he can do it again without him, but the raw talent will once again be there.

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