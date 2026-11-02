Rasheem Biles Played With Heavy Heart in Texas' Win vs. Mississippi State

Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles has proven to be one of the top defensive players in college football this season.

Texas added multiple players out of the transfer portal this offseason, and Biles has been the best among the group. The Longhorns have one of the nation's most consistent defenses thanks to what Biles has been able to do.

His stellar season continued on Saturday as Texas' defense dominated in a 31-3 win over Mississippi State. Biles finished with a career-high three sacks along with two forced fumbles, but did so while playing with a heavy heart following a death in the family.

Rasheem Biles Lost His Uncle 2 Days Before Mississippi State Game

Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) warms up before the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking with reporters after the game, Biles revealed that his uncle passed away at the age of 97 two days before Saturday's game.

As a result, Biles' mother did not attend the game for the first time in his career, high school or college.

"My uncle, he passed away two days ago, Thursday," Biles said. "So my mom, it was actually her first game missing since I started playing football. I knew she had to go back to go support my family. But that was probably the only hard thing. My mom not being here, but my brother he still showed up, so that was cool."

Biles said he was "close" with his uncle and admitted it was "rough" to deal with leading up to the game.

"It was kind of rough. Just not my family not being here, it was rough because that was like a close uncle," Biles said. " ... That's what my mom couldn't be here, we was so tight with him. So it was definitely a little hard, but she just made sure she called me before the game, we prayed together. She come here and usually do prayer to the hotel before the game. She called me, we had our prayer."

Rasheem Biles Makes True on Promise to His Mother

Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) reacts after making a defensive stop during the second half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biles said his mom pointed out during their pregame phone call that he only had one sack so far this season. He changed that and then some.

"She told me, you only got one sack this season, i's time to step it up," Biles said. "Like don't be thinking about nothing. Just think about the game. And I told her I got her."

Despite the loss of his uncle, Biles kept a smile on his face while speaking with reporters. He said the same can be said about his family back home.

"Back in Columbus. I know they smiling, so they're not sad. They over there smiling," Biles said. "My uncle was 97 years old. He lived a long life. We made sure every Saturday my aunt put our game on TV. So I know they was watching the game. The funeral was today too. So I know that it was good for us to have the night game. So after the funeral, they got something to do."

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