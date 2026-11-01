Texas Longhorns Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Their Cases Against Mississippi State

The Texas Longhorns defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 31-3 on Saturday night. Texas led from start to finish and was headlined by an impressive defensive performance.

The Longhorns didn't allow the Bulldogs to hang around in this game. Steve Sarkisian's team played with confidence and discipline. Texas took advantage of a vulnerable Mississippi State team that was without quarterback Kamario Taylor.

The Longhorns kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive with the win. Here are the players who saw their stock rise and fall on Saturday night.

Stock Up: Rasheem Biles

Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) hits Mississippi State Cougars quarterback Swann. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biles has been outstanding for Will Muschamp's defense. His versatility as a pass rusher and coverage linebacker makes him a legitimate draft prospect.

On Saturday, Biles recorded eight total tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble resulting in a touchdown. It marks the fourth game Biles has forced a turnover. He's been Texas' most impactful transfer portal player and been a defensive leader.

Stock Down: The Offensive Line

In their first game without Trevor Goosby, the Longhorns' offensive line struggled. Arch Manning was sacked five times, and Texas finished with 60 rushing yards. This unit raised concerns on Saturday night. How they perform without Goosby moving forward will be a major question.

Stock Up: Emmett Mosley V

After Cam Coleman made a big-time reception, he missed the remainder of the game with an injury. Someone on the Texas receiving corps had to step up, and it was Mosley V. He finished with four receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown.

The Longhorns' offense found its stride as the game progressed, and Mosley was an instrumental part of the offensive awakening. The fourth-quarter touchdown was Mosley's first of the season. He hasn't had the season fans envisioned, but this was a big game for the junior wideout.

Stock Up: Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning wasn't perfect on Saturday night. A costly fumble led to Mississippi State's only points of the night. But he looked confident and that's important.

Manning completed 16 of his 20 pass attempts for 220 yards and three touchdowns. He was more willing to use his legs as an extension of the running game. Manning will make head-scratching decisions, but as long as they aren't game-altering mistakes, Texas will be in a good position to win games.

If the Longhorns can get tonight's version of Manning, they can surpass the high expectations placed on them.

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