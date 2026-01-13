Reexamining The Texas Longhorns' Portal Needs After Multiple Targets Make Final Decisions

The Texas Longhorns currently have the No. 2 transfer portal class, according to 247 Sports, after adding four players in the top 80 over the past week.

However Steve Sarkisian and his staff are not done yet.

With three days left to go before the main window closes, this is what the Longhorns still need to make a championship run in 2026.

Offensive Line

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the Longhorns managed to retain starting tackles Trevor Goosby and Brandon Baker and brought back key contributor Connor Robertson, the offensive line remains a high priority.

Texas' starting guard tandem, DJ Campbell and Cole Hutson, are both out of eligibility and the Longhorns have lost four other interior linemen to the transfer portal. The Longhorns offset their losses somewhat by bringing in Oregon State guard Dylan Sikorski, but reinforcements are still needed.

Two names to look out for are Colorado tackle Jordan Seaton and Wisconsin guard Joe Brunner.

Seaton has started both of the past two seasons for Deion Sanders' squad and has received impressive grades of 67.2 and 65.8 from Pro Football Focus, including an 83.9 grade in pass blocking in 2025. The 6'5 330lb rising junior is the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 offensive lineman.

Brunner made 39 appearances over four years and started the last 24 games for the Badgers. The 6'6 300lb veteran has been linked to Texas and Indiana by Badger Blitz's Evan Flood.

Edge Rusher

Tennessee defensive lineman Caleb Herring (31) celebrates after a tackle during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns have arguably the best edge rusher in college football, Colin Simmons, but are still looking for his running mate after Moore declared for the draft.

Texas brought back redshirt sophomore Zina Umeozulu after he initially announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, giving them some help; they should still look to add to the room.

One target is Tennessee's Caleb Herring.

The 6'5 245lb edge logged six tackles for loss and four sacks last year while playing a limited role for the Volunteers.

His lengthy frame and natural speed suggest that Texas is shopping in the undersized pass-rushing edge market for new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp's blitz-heavy scheme.

Linebacker

The Longhorns lost starting linebackers Anthony Hill, Trey Moore and Liona Lefau in addition to promising freshman Elijah 'Bo' Barnes this offseason.

They have responded by adding Pitt's Rasheem Biles and Florida State's Justin Cryer. With Biles manning the MIKE position and Cryer and returning contributor Ty'Anthony Smith likely splitting time at the SAM and WILL, the Longhorns should still look to add depth behind their starters.

Sarkisian and Muschamp should look for more quick but forceful linebackers in the same vein of Hill and Biles to give the second level of the defense more breathing room.

After losing out on California's Cade Uluave, no obvious targets exist for the Longhorns. However, there is plenty of time left for surprises in the ever-hectic transfer portal.

Powerback

After losing five different running backs to the portal, the Longhorns have added two of the most explosive runners in Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown.

Texas should feel great about their backfield; they do lack a power back who can grind out tough gains in short-yardage situations.

Jerrick Gibson, now a Purdue Boilermaker, once filled that role while also acting as a pseudo-fullback.

With Gibson gone, Texas can rely on quarterback Arch Manning's legs to convert 4th-and-shorts. Sarkisian will want to avoid throwing his Heisman-favorite quarterback into dangerous situations often.

While there are a number of bruising backs in the portal, it seems none have caught Texas' eye... yet.