Report: Big 12 to Approve a 10-Game Season for Football

The Big 12 Conference appears to have reached a plan for the 2020 season.

The conference is expected to approve a 10-game season for its members with nine conference contests and one nonconference game, according to multiple reports.

The current plan would mean make it mandatory that every nonconference game was a home contest.

Talks have surfaced that Texas will attempt to fill out its nonconference slate with a home game against UTSA, though no official word has come from the university as of yet.

If the report holds true it would make the Big 12 just the latest league to push for a truncated schedule due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Big Ten and Pac 12 both went conference-only last week, while the ACC has agreed to ten conference games and allowed Notre Dame temporary membership for this season.

The SEC went with a 10-game, conference-only schedule last week.

Officials from all 10 Big 12 schools met Monday morning as fans of all the league's respective teams waited until well into the evening to hear any news regarding a decision.

The NCAA has already approved a Aug. 29 start date for all teams should they choose to use it. However, one would think the start of the season will be pushed back after this most recent decision.

