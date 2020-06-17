LonghornsCountry
Report: More Texas Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Chris Dukes

At least one outlet is reporting the number of Texas players positive for COVID-19 has risen to six so far, with a total of 15 players quarantined. 

 Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com is reporting the number of positive tests has risen through the early part of the week. 

It is worth noting that underclassmen are currently going through the same "onboarding" process that the upperclassmen went through last week and the university expected to see some positive test results. 

Last week two players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with a third testing positive for antibodies indicating a previous infection. 

University officials put out a statement on the issue. 

Texas Athletics on-boarded 58 Football student-athletes this week, two had positive COVID-19 PCR test results and one tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody, Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine & Performance Allen Hardin said on Wednesday. One of the student-athletes identified symptoms during pre-screening and was tested before arriving on campus, while the other two were tested during the on-campus screening process. Per Athletics Department protocol, their families have been notified and the two student-athletes with the COVID-19 virus are now self-isolating.

Head coach Tom Herman said the player who tested positive for antibodies will undergo more tests before being medically cleared to work out. 

