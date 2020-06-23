LonghornsCountry
Report: Potential Texas Longhorns Starter to Enter Transfer Portal

Chris Dukes

Outlets are reporting that Texas cornerback Anthony Cook will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Cook posted a cryptic tweet a couple of weeks ago stating he would "not be playing another snap for the University of Texas."

He went on to say the decision had nothing to do with anybody or anything. 

The tweet was deleted just a couple hours after it was first posted, but there has been little word on Cook's status since, leading to speculation over his status with the football program moving forward. 

On Tuesday afternoon 247Sports reported that Cook would enter the transfer portal.. 

Cook has played in 25 games as a Longhorn with seven starts. He is coming off his best season in which he played in 11 games with six starts last season, making 24 tackles, one for loss, two passes defended and one forced fumble. 

Back in February Texas head coach Tom herman announced he Cook would move to the nickel corner position in 2020 spring football, competing with true sophomore Chris Adimora for playing time in Chris Ash's modified 3-3-5 scheme. 

If Cook does decide to transfer Texas could move a cornerback (like Josh Thompson, Kobe Boyce or Kenyatta Watson) or a safety (like Montrell Estell or Tyler Owesn) over to nickel for depth purposes.

