As one of the biggest brands in college football, the Texas Longhorns attract talent from across the country. Memories of past stars like Vince Young, Derrick Johnson, Earl Campbell, and Ricky Williams captivate fans and high school talents alike.

Some of the biggest names in the recent history of recruiting have worn burnt orange, including Young, Arch Manning and transfer portal addition Quinn Ewers. The legacy continues in 2026, with multiple five-star Texas commits being named to the final updated Rivals300 rankings ahead of the 2026 season.

Dia Bell, Richard Wesley Ranked as 5-Stars by Rivals300

Recruits Dia Bell and Byron Louis watch Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State on Oct. 21, 2023, at Ohio Stadium. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Maintaining a rich history of highly touted recruits under center, Dia Bell is one of the biggest names in the 2026 recruiting class. The son of former NBA player Raja Bell, a two-time all-defensive team member as a guard, the younger Bell has the athletic background to be a Power Four starter under center.

In the final Rivals300 rankings for the Class of 2026, Bell was ranked 32nd, the final player given five stars. He is ranked fourth among quarterbacks — behind Vanderbilt’s Jared Curtis, Houston’s Keisean Henderson and Alabama’s Jett Thomalla — and is the top player out of Florida.

He attends American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he had a 10-2 record as a first-year starter in 2023. However, he suffered season-ending injuries in 2024 and 2025, playing just two games as a senior. He advanced to the Class 4A regional semifinals as a junior after going 9-2 and was named the Florida Gatorade Player of the Year.

Bell also has a multi-sport background, averaging over 20 points per game as a freshman at American Heritage. He has solid size for a quarterback as well, listed at 6’2.5” and 215 pounds.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Bell is expected to be the successor to Manning, who is entering his fourth season with Texas in 2026. As a redshirt sophomore, he showed great promise, especially late in the season. However, Bell could benefit from some time playing behind Manning, as Manning did playing behind Ewers.

With multiple season-ending injuries, Bell has lost some development opportunities. According to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Bell possesses a mature ability to scan the field and throw into the short and intermediate areas. He is “frequently calm and collected under duress as he will climb and slide away from pressure with crafty movements.”

However, Bell was not the highest-rated recruit in Texas’s 2026 recruiting class. Five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley was ranked 29th by Rivals’ final rankings, including third in California and seventh at his position.

Wesley reclassified to 2026 after being a top recruit in the Class of 2027. He has a pro-ready frame at 6’4.5” and 245 pounds and has elite athleticism. He ran an 11.67-second 100-meter dash and a 24.58-second 200-meter dash in 2023 as a freshman, and he displays an impressive get-off at the snap.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have recorded 40+ sacks in back-to-back seasons, with Colin Simmons leading the SEC in sacks, including the postseason. Simmons was a five-star edge rusher in the Class of 2024, and he could be the perfect player for Wesley to learn behind.

Wesley attends Sierra Canyon in California and was compared athletically to former Oregon star and first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux by 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. According to Biggins, Wesley “shows off natural pass-rush ability and can dominate the run game as well.” He has the combination of size, athleticism, and drive to deliver on his high expectations.

Bell and Wesley headline the Longhorns’ 2026 class, which ranks 10th nationally and fifth in the conference following Rivals’ final rankings. Texas also has 12 four-star recruits, rounding out a 14-player class in the Rivals300 rankings. The 2027 recruiting class is starting to take shape as well, making the future promising for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team.