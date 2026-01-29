Former Texas Longhorns DB Shares Inspiring Message on Arch Manning
Earlier this week, former Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe met with the media ahead of the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl. A five-year contributor under head coach Steve Sarkisian, Taaffe emerged as a key piece of Texas' defense before eventually declaring for the NFL Draft.
Widely regarded as a leader within the program, Taaffe's impact extended beyond his abilities on the field. He consistently served as a steady voice in the Longhorns locker room, which makes his recent comments on quarterback Arch Manning especially notable.
When asked about what he hopes his legacy is with the Longhorns, Taaffe emphasized that he hopes his impact extended beyond just the plays he made on the field.
Taaffe's Statements Ahead of the Panini Senior Bowl
"Just being a guy that was significant," Taaffe said when asked about what he hopes his legacy is at Texas. "Just being a disciple in the locker room, being a guy that when somebody looks back on Michael Taaffe, it's not all the plays that he made, but it's the guy that he was."
The former defensive back for the Longhorns followed his statement up by saying that while he was disappointed that he couldn't bring a national championship to Austin, he has confidence in Arch Manning's abilities next season.
"I hate that I couldn't go get the job done, but the other No. 16 I got a good feeling in him," Taaffe added.
Taaffe isn't the only one who has a firm belief in Manning's ability to lead the Texas Longhorns next season. Many within Longhorn nation share that same confidence in the quarterback, and for good reason.
In his sophomore year, Manning threw for over 3,000 passing yards and 26 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. While he struggled to find his footing early in the 2025 season, Manning quickly developed into one of the better quarterbacks in the country by helping guide Texas to seven wins in their final eight games.
The Longhorns' Citrus Bowl performance against the Michigan Wolverines was the icing on the cake for what was a successful season for Manning. Not only did the signal caller show growth at multiple points in the 2025 season, but he also capped off the season with maybe his best performance.
Against a Wolverines defense that prides itself on limiting chunk plays, the signal-caller for the Longhorns completed 21 of 34 passes for 221 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns, highlighting his ability to impact the game both through the air and on the ground.
If Manning is producing at that level for the Longhorns in the fall, it's safe to say that opposing defenses will need to account for him on every snap.
