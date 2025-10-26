Ryan Niblett Saved The Texas Longhorns With His 'Ball to the Wall' Mentality
Texas football's matchup vs Mississippi State yesterday brought about a few memorable moments, but perhaps none more so than Ryan Niblett's 70-yard punt return for a touchdown to tie the game, send the team to overtime and eventually take the win.
Once again, Niblett's special team heroics helped Texas to a needed conference win, establishing himself as one of the nation's top punt returners. After the game, Niblett spoke on his incredible late-game return and who helped him along the way.
Another Big Performance for Ryan Niblett
"I just knew something had to be done...so when coach [Jeff Banks] ripped me for the punt return before that...he was like...take the ball to the wall," Niblett said, according to OnTexasFootball. "All I did was trust him. I took the ball to the wall."
Banks, the special teams coordinator for Texas, wanted Niblett to cut loose, and that's exactly what he did. He now has two punt return touchdowns this season, his second coming against the Bulldogs on Saturday, and his first against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game a few weeks ago. Saturday's return for a touchdown proved crucial to last night's win, forcing the game into overtime, giving the offense a chance to topple its SEC opponent.
The Longhorns, before the return, found themselves down by a touchdown and had forced a Mississippi State punt with less than two minutes remaining. Niblett, tightroping down the sideline, was able to skirt past the Bulldogs and into the endzone. The sophomore punt returner said it wasn't just him going down that sideline, but his teammates as well. He especially wanted to point out linebacker Marshall Landwehr.
"That's my dog," Niblett said. "Marshall is always there, he is always the last block. He's always the person who's gonna push me forward to the touchdown."
Landwehr was the last block for Niblett as he raced down the sideline to score the touchdown in the 45-38 win on Saturday. Against Oklahoma, Landwehr was also involved in the successful punt return. After Niblett bounced off the fifth-year linebacker, he found some room for his first punt return touchdown of the year.
Niblett currently leads the SEC in total punt return yards this season with 408, averaging a conference-leading 25.5 yards per return. With yet another standout performance, Niblett has established himself as one of the most effective weapons of a Texas team that caught fire on the offensive end against the Bulldogs.
Niblett will once again have a chance to show off his punt returning for a home Texas crowd when the Longhorns return to Austin this week to take on Vanderbilt.