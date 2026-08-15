Biggest Takeaways From Texas Longhorns First Scrimmage of Fall Camp

The Texas Longhorns held their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday with the season opener against Texas State exactly three weeks away.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media right after to share some insight on how things went for the team.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways:

Multiple Players Out, But No Cause for Concern

Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles speaking to the media. | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

Sarkisian said that the team got hit with the flu, causing multiple players to be sidelined during the scrimmage.

- Rasheem Biles

- John Meredith III

- Ty'Anthony Smith

- Daylan McCutcheon

- Justus Terry

- Brad Spence

Fortunately, Sarkisian didn't have any notable injuries to report, which is good news for Texas as the team continues through fall camp.

However, he added that more players could pop up with the flu here soon.

"I'm anticipating we may have a few more that that fought through today," Sarkisian said. "We'll see what happens."

Young Defensive Backs Making Plays

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian said that cornerback Graceson Littleton had a 75-yard interception return. Not too much of a surprise considering what he did last year as a true freshman. Expect more big plays from Littleton this fall.

However, the bigger takeaway was that safety Jonah Williams had an interception in the end zone to stop a drive from the offense.

After undergoing shoulder surgery during the baseball season, Williams is healthy and could be primed for a bigger role in the secondary in 2026.

Texas Freshman RB Derrek Cooper Keeps Impressing

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper | @DerrekCooper80 - X

Sarkisian had some high praise for Texas freshman running back Derrek Cooper, who will likely start the season third on the depth chart but is still expected to play a notable role in the offense.

"I really love D Coop," Sarkisian said. "He's a hard charging guy. He plays physical. He plays fast. He's a very natural football player. I don't know if you've seen any of his high school film, but he played defense, he played offense. Whatever was needed to be successful. So the game comes pretty naturally to him. I think the area where he had to take the biggest jump was really understanding pass protection."

The Texas Defense is Ahead of the Offense, At Least For Now

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) scratches his helmet after making a tackle during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All signs have pointed toward Will Muschamp's defense having a strong camp, and the first scrimmage was no different.

Sarkisian said that the defense was "a little bit ahead" of the offense on Saturday.

"We've all got to take a step forward," Sarkisian said. "We've all got to continue to improve so that we can get better as a team because we're not a finished product. But I do think for a week and a half into training camp. today served as a good kind of barometer for where we're at, where our weaknesses are, where we need to improve, where our strengths are that we can lean into. But I would probably say the defense was a little bit ahead today."

Multiple Players Found The End Zone

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian added that multiple players found the end zone, including some notable names:

Here are the touchdown plays that Sarkisian revealed to the media:

- Cam Coleman "long" TD



- Arch Manning threw a touchdown



- Ryan Wingo also had a "long" TD



- KJ Lacey found Raleek Brown for a score



- Dia Bell connected with Kohen Brown for a TD

It's nice to see that all three quarterbacks had touchdown passes. It's also another sign that Dia Bell is beating out MJ Morris for the QB3 spot on the depth chart.

Starters on Offensive Line Beginning to Take Shape

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian said he was "really encouraged" by the starting unit on the offensive line during the scrimmage.

"I was really encouraged with the first offensive line unit," Sarkisian said. "We've been harping on physicality and we've been harping on running the ball all off season, and I thought they did that today. I thought they played a physical brand of football. I thought they protected the quarterback well. I thought they showed good continuity with one another."

Here were the five starters on the offensive line during Saturday's scrimmage:

- LT Trevor Goosby



- LG Laurence Seymore



- C Connor Robertson



- RG Brandon Baker



- RT Melvin Siani

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