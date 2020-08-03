LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Sam Ehlinger Selected to Manning Award Watch List

Chris Dukes

Texas Football senior QB Sam Ehlinger was named to the Manning Award preseason watch list on Thursday. The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, honors the nation’s top collegiate quarterback and is the only award that considers the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. Thursday’s announcement marks the second-straight year that Ehlinger has been named to the Manning Award watch list.

Ehlinger, an Austin native, has started all 27 games for UT over the past two seasons and leads all active FBS quarterbacks in completions (571), attempts (879), passing yards (6,955), total offense (8,100) and total touchdowns (80) since the start of the 2018 season. He also ranks second among active FBS quarterbacks in touchdown passes (57) and fifth in completion percentage (65.0) during that stretch. Ehlinger is the only FBS player to account for at least 50 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons.

In 2019, Ehlinger accounted for 4,326 yards of total offense (3,663 pass/663 rush) – the second-most in school history (4,420 – Colt McCoy, 2008). He was also responsible for 39 total touchdowns (32 pass/7 rush), the No. 3 mark in UT history. That mark came after posting 41 total touchdowns in 2018, the second-best tally by a Longhorn all-time. He is the only player in Texas Football history to record multiple seasons with at least 35 total touchdowns.

Ehlinger threw for at least 200 yards in all 13 games last season, a UT single-season record. He was one of only four quarterbacks nationally to throw for at least 200 yards on 13 occasions, joining a group that featured Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow (LSU), Anthony Gordon (Washington State) and Cole McDonald (Hawaii). Ehlinger also rewrote Texas’ single-season benchmark for games with at least three passing touchdowns (7) and games with at least four passing touchdowns (4) last year.

In addition to being a Manning Award candidate, Ehlinger has also been recognized on the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch lists and was a Preseason All-Big 12 selection for the second-straight year. He has also been named a third-team Preseason All-American and a first-team All-Big 12 Preseason selection by Phil Steele in 2020.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. In addition to the Manning Award’s yearly honor, each week during the regular season, eight quarterbacks are recognized as Manning Quarterbacks of the Week.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Longhorns Go Head-to-Head in the Bubble

The NBA officially returned on Thursday night after 141 days of uncertainty. Former Texas Longhorns Jarrett Allen and D.J. Augustin took the stage Friday afternoon in a matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic which ended 128-118 in Orlando’s favor.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Miss Out on All-American Running Back Transfer

Towson Tigers graduate running back Shane Simpson recently announced that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday after the Colonial Athletic Association (the governing body) announced the cancellation of football for the fall.

Tomer Barazani

Seven Longhorns on NBA 2020 Restart Rosters

Play resumes Thursday night in Orlando.

Longhorn Country Staff

by

Tbsports

Recent Greg Brown III Highlights Should Have Texas Longhorns Fans Pumped

More highlights of the electrifying five-star recruit surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Chris Dukes

Get a First Look at Five Star DL in Texas Longhorns Uniform

Texas Longhorns freshman Alfred Collins shows off his new Burnt Orange jersey in photo on social media

Chris Dukes

There are Silver Linings to Texas Potentially Capping Fan Attendance at 25%

Texas is exploring the option of capping attendance at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium at 25% for the upcoming fall

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Now Looking at 25% Capacity for Home Games

University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell recently sent out a letter suggesting the school was looking into reducing its current plan of 50% capacity for home games.

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy

No. 1 in-state Defensive End Includes Texas Longhorns in Top 3

Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are the last three schools standing in the race for SI All American candidate Marcus Burris

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy

Big 12 Virtual Media Day to Air Live on ESPN Plus

Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will be carried by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on Monday, August 3. Live coverage is scheduled from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT.

Longhorn Country Staff

by

Smithy

Who is Responsible for UT and A&M Not Playing?

Both sides recently claimed on that the other had no interest in renewing the rivalry.

Chris Dukes