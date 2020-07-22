Samuel Cosmi Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Texas Football junior OL Samuel Cosmi was named to the Outland Trophy preseason watch list, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday. The Outland Trophy is awarded annually the nation’s top interior lineman.

A trio of Longhorns have previously won the Outland Trophy (Scott Appleton, 1963; Tommy Nobis, 1965; Brad Shearer, 1977), and four others have been finalists (Dan Neil, 1996; Leonard Davis, 2000; Justin Blalock, 2006; Malcom Brown, 2014).

Cosmi, a Humble, Texas native, is a fourth-year offensive lineman who has played in 27 career games with 26 starts. He was a second-team All-Big 12 performer and honorable mention as the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year last season, as well as a USA Today Freshman All-American in 2018. Last season, he anchored an offensive line that was named to the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll and helped the Longhorns win their third-straight bowl game with victory over No. 11 Utah in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Cosmi earned All-Bowl recognition from the Associated Press, ESPN and Sports Illustrated for his performance against the Utes.

In addition to being an Outland Trophy candidate, Cosmi has also been recognized as a first-team Walter Camp Preseason All-American and a unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 selection this year.

The recipient of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced during ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 10. The winner will be chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team, which is voted upon by the FWAA All-America Committee.